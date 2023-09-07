News Gabe Ginsberg / Stringer via Getty Images Rihanna Reunites With Puma For New Design Of The Avanti / 09.07.2023

Rihanna is joining forces with sportswear titan Puma once again. Teased earlier this week, the pair announced the relaunch of their hallmark sneaker dubbed the Avanti in a reveal post today (Sept. 7). It will mark RiRi’s first collection as the label’s creative director after taking a hiatus in 2017.

A recent clip dropped hints at what’s to come. It opened with an off-camera voice asking, “Do you have an idea where you’re going next?” Afterward, the artist replied, “I mean, I know where I’m going next, but I can’t tell you that … What’s the fun in that?”

In the comments, fans and footwear enthusiasts shared their joy. One person wrote, “OMG! Please bring the Creepers back.” Another probed, “And when are you [getting] back in the studio?” Elsewhere, celebrities like Stefflon Don, Lakeyah, and Lexi Underwood showed support for the launch.

This collaboration will mark a fresh chapter in Rihanna’s career. Earlier in the summer, she bid farewell to her role as the CEO of lingerie powerhouse Savage X Fenty. The musician entrusted the reins to Hillary Super, the former Anthropologie Group CEO. Despite stepping down, the “Diamonds” hitmaker retained a pivotal role as executive chair.

In her statement to Vogue Business, RiRi reflected on the monumental impact Savage X Fenty had on lingerie over its five-year journey. She said, “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

She added, “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

The grapevine is abuzz with rumors surrounding Rihanna’s personal life, too. In August, she reportedly welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky. Although their son’s name is yet to be revealed, sources reported that it starts with an “R.”