News James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Reportedly Welcomed Their Second Baby Boy / 08.22.2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly now the proud parents of two.

According to an article published by TMZ on Monday (Aug. 21), they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in secrecy on Aug. 3.

The baby’s name, which allegedly begins with the letter “R,” remains undisclosed. However, sources confirmed the birth to People Magazine amid the excitement surrounding the couple’s growing family.

The duo’s first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, was born in May 2022. They managed to keep his name under wraps for nearly a year, so it’s no surprise that they might choose to protect their newest son’s identity as well.

Back in February, RiRi surprised fans by announcing her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. While she didn’t reveal how far along she was at the time, she did share her aspirations for more children in an interview with British Vogue.

“I’m down for whatever,” she said. “My wish would be I would like to have more kids, but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open [to whatever baby gender next]. Girl, boy. Whatever.”

Rihanna also disclosed that Rocky wanted their first child to be a boy. She confessed, “He wanted a boy. At first, he was open. Then he was like, ‘Nah, I want a boy, I’m sure.’ I was just like, ‘Lord, please let this man get what he wants.’”

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about fatherhood in January, Rocky described the joy of coming home to his family. He shared, “Being outside, and working, and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad because I have a whole ‘nother perspective. But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby.”

The couple has yet to comment on their reported latest addition, maintaining their private approach to family matters. However, Rihanna briefly spoke to “Entertainment Tonight” at the Met Gala about her second pregnancy.

“It’s so different from the first one,” she observed. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”