News Photos:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images & Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Blueface's Mom Wants Her Son To Have A Baby With Megan Thee Stallion / 09.30.2023

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, jumped on Instagram Live to examine her son’s romantic future. Her dream match? None other than the “Houston Hottie” Megan Thee Stallion.

“Y’all need to stop acting like Megan is too good for my son,” Saffold said during her impromptu livestream. “She just got shot in the foot. My son wouldn’t shoot her in the foot. Maybe somewhere else, but not the foot.”

Saffold’s odd endorsement of the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper surprised many, revealing the negative stigma around her son’s public image. “The last guy is doing push-ups right now,” she added, referencing jail workouts. “So, don’t make it look like my son isn’t up to Megan’s standards.”

While Momma Blueface campaigns for a new grandbaby, her son faces significant problems with his current children’s mothers. Earlier this week, social media tuned in when Chrisean’s ex-boyfriend, Ronny Doe, insinuated that the newborn baby may be his.

Doe posted side-by-side photos of himself and the infant on Instagram Stories, highlighting their resemblance. His cryptic caption read: “YOU ARE NOT THE FATHER,” tagging Blueface and the “Maury” show. The following post from Doe stated, “Thank you, God, in advance ’cause this is getting crazy.”

This controversy follows Blueface’s prior misstep of sharing a photo of the baby’s medical condition, blaming Chrisean’s alleged unhealthy habits during pregnancy. The move drew immediate backlash, and the child’s mother responded with legal threats.

So, between his mom advocating for a Megan Thee Stallion romance and unresolved paternity issues, Blueface’s love life is anything but dull. Saffold, ever the firebrand, didn’t mince words on her livestream.

“Let’s talk about it,” she shouted to her viewers. “If it was up to me, between marrying Blueface or [Blueface’s brother] Dre, I’d pick Dre. But who wouldn’t?” This is just the latest development in the drama surrounding the “Thotiana” emcee.