News Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Says "It’s OK To Not Be OK" In New Seize The Awkward Campaign / 09.27.2023

Megan Thee Stallion is advocating for mental health once again. On Tuesday (Sept. 26), she unveiled her support for the Seize the Awkward campaign, an initiative she’s endorsing a year after launching her own mental health platform, Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails,” Megan said in the accompanying promotional video. “But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you. ‘Black don’t crack,’ they say, but it can. I can. We all can.”

She added, “Y’all, it’s OK to not be OK. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole. Learn how to help at seizetheawkward.org and check out badb**cheshavebaddaystoo.com for even more resources, Hotties!”

This public service announcement came on the heels of Megan’s tumultuous legal battle with Tory Lanez and the loss of her parents. Her shift toward advocacy reflected her own healing journey, something she recently discussed in a Billboard interview.

“I’m really excited about this chapter of my life because I feel like I’m finally closing all the old chapters, and now I’m starting with a blank slate. Very fresh, very new,” she stated.

Established in 2018, the Seize the Awkward campaign collaborated with The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, The Jed Foundation, and the Ad Council. Their mission aligned with Megan’s personal initiative, as both strive to offer mental health resources, especially targeting young people and Black women.

In the official press release, Megan shared, “I’m proud to team up with Seize the Awkward and use my platform to help normalize conversations around mental health. It’s important that we regularly check in on our friends and family and make sure to show empathy, encouragement, and love when they’re struggling. A strong support system can make a powerful difference in someone’s life.”