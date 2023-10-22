News Photo:Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Hints At 'Luv Is Rage 3' And Sends Message To Haters / 10.22.2023

Early Sunday (Oct. 22) morning, Lil Uzi Vert took to their Instagram Story to allude to a forthcoming album, Luv Is Rage 3. They followed that post with a cryptic message to naysayers.

Uzi’s first post said, “The Bome Back Season. By the way, my music wasn’t hitting the same because I didn’t go through s**t. I recently went through something.” Uzi followed that post with a subliminal message: “Y’all rappers that be saying my name, just be ready.”

Many fans believe that was a direct shot at Quality Control’s Lil Yachty due to alleged friction between the two former XXL Freshmen. Yachty took to Twitter to clear the air after many thought his new song that premiered on Drake’s latest installment of OVO Radio was a diss to the “20 Min” emcee.

The “Poland” rapper exclaimed, “[You] guys [are] so delusional,” in a tweet that has since been deleted. In a follow-up tweet, he continued, “[You] n**gas go around living your life acting like you know us… s**t is OD weird. Y’all be grown men, too… on here trying to piece s**t together, don’t be knowing nothing. Get a job.”

u niggas go around living your life acting like u know us… shit is od weird y’all be grown men too.. on here tryna piece shit together. don’t be knowin nothing, get a job — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) October 6, 2023

In another now-deleted post, Lil Boat stated, “I didn’t diss [them]. I said we won’t collab because we’re not friends. We aren’t… we are cordial. Y’all [are] gay.” The two rappers only collaborated on the XXL Freshman Cypher in 2016 and a remix for HoodRich Pablo Juan’s “Zobamambafoo” in 2017.

There is no indication that the two will work on any future singles. In a recent Akademiks post, fans guessed that Lil Yachty was the target of Uzi’s claims. One fan commented, “Any other artist mentioned [them] besides Yachty?” Another user stated, “This n**ga had like 15 rollouts this year. We sick [and] tired [for real].”

At the time, there is no timetable for the release of Lil Uzi Vert’s new album.