Cole Bennett Gives Details On Directing Drake and Lil Yachty's Upcoming Video / 10.02.2023

With just a few days remaining before the release of Drake’s much-anticipated album, For All The Dogs, Cole Bennett opened up about his role in the project. In an exclusive interview with Kids Take Over, the director discussed working on the Toronto native’s music video for a record titled “Another Late Night.”

The collaboration emerged during the rapper’s off days on the “It’s All A Blur Tour.” Bennett explained, “Drake had a few off days in Vancouver, and he wanted to shoot a video while he was out there, and we’re working on a few different projects right now, one of which was to knock something out in Vancouver.”

He added, “So, went out there, and you know, with an artist of his size, you have to be aware of, you know, just we looked at a few locations in Vancouver that were a little hot, you know, permitting and all these things that go into location scouting. The Maple Ridge location felt the most tucked away and ducked off, and it was surrounded by trees, and it just felt like the safest place to do it and a place where the artist could feel comfortable.”

According to Bennett, Drake gave him considerable creative freedom by allowing him to choose which track to work on after hearing the LP. The Plano native praised the project’s “great moments” and ultimately opted for “Another Late Night.”

Interestingly, the Lyrical Lemonade founder claimed that Drizzy initially played the record without Lil Yachty’s feature.

Bennett also disclosed that he was supposed to direct a video for another Drake single, “Search & Rescue.” Although shooting a visual companion for the song would’ve aligned with the musician’s recently postponed album release date — now pushed to Oct. 6 due to his “It’s All A Blur Tour” — he didn’t mention whether it will come to fruition.