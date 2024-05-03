News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Baby Storme Leaks Alleged Texts Of Ice Spice Calling Nicki Minaj "Delusional" / 05.03.2024

Baby Storme is back for round two. Today (May 3), the musician leaked another alleged conversation with Ice Spice, who she claimed was her best friend at one point.

The screenshotted texts with “Isis’ Second Phone” saw the New York artists purportedly discussing “Barbie World,” which served as a standout cut from the soundtrack album of 2023’s Barbie. The record arrived in collaboration with Nicki Minaj and its accompanying visuals have over 139 million YouTube views at the time of reporting.

The messages that Storme claimed to be from Ice read, “[The song] is an opportunity I brought [to Minaj because the] Barbie [producers] invited me to do it alone, but since that’s her brand, I invited her on, and she doesn’t even see that as me bringing her something.”

They continued, “She’s kinda like my mom: ungrateful and delusional. I cut her off by the way. [I’m] not speaking to her ‘til January.” Storme also shared a screen recording of the alleged exchange, which included mentions of publishing and Ice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr.

Minaj spoke about the creation of “Barbie World” during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. She said, “There were a couple [of] songs that I didn’t love. This ‘Barbie’ sample, I loved it. I just wanted it to have a dope drum, and so the one that they sent me, I loved! And I jumped on it right away.”

The song was produced by RIOTUSA, Ice’s go-to beatmaker, and contained a sample of Aqua’s 1997 smash hit “Barbie Girl.” Notably, “Barbie World” marked the highest charting song from the movie’s soundtrack, debuting at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. It became Minaj’s 23rd Top 10 hit and the Bronx emcee’s fourth.

Minaj and Ice previously teamed up for the remix of “Princess Diana,” which was housed on Like..? (Deluxe).