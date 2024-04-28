News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Image Ice Spice's Alleged Ex-Best Friend Exposes Their Old Texts / 04.28.2024

Late afternoon on Saturday (April 27), a self-proclaimed ex-best friend of Ice Spice made some pretty shocking claims online.

While Ice Spice was riding high off the success of her new verse on Cash Cobain and Bay Swag’s “Fisherrr (Remix),” it seemed an old associate was ready to get some things off their chest. Baby Storme started the rant by writing, “The next person to be exposed will be my ex ‘best friend,’ Isis. or as y’all know her, ‘Ice Spice.’”

the next person to be exposed will be my ex “best friend,” Isis. or as y’all know her, ‘Ice Spice.’ pic.twitter.com/4XiOewWiiF — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) April 27, 2024

Shortly after her tweet, she said, “This is Cleo. The girl she chose to be her ‘best friend to the public.’ When, in reality, it was me behind the scenes. Cleo and her are not really best friends. Isis has always hated Cleo. But she used her so she could appear ‘closer to Blackness.’ She also lied about being Nigerian. She stole that from me.”

idk cleo’s twitter to tag her but i know she’ll see this. cleo always knew isis wasn’t a real friend. she may not wanna speak up now, but she knows. & cleo is Nigerian as well. pic.twitter.com/2usV1qFSKX — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) April 27, 2024

Isis did everything in her power to make sure my career would never take off. she did everything you could possibly think of & more. But i’m not afraid of her anymore. this is the truth. — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) April 27, 2024

She also made claims that RIOTUSA, Ice Spice’s producer and boyfriend, knew that she cheated on him with Lil Tjay and made a song about it. In the post, she explained, “EJ, ‘RIOT,’ has been her producer and boyfriend since 2019. He was the real mastermind behind her career and the one who pushed her to rap. She cheated on him with Tjay and then rapped about it on their song together. If you don’t believe me, just go back and read the lyrics to ‘Gansta Boo,’ but this time, read carefully. They were talking about him. She knows no loyalty. Not even to the only person who has always been there for her. RIOT.”

EJ, ‘Riot’ is her producer and boyfriend since 2019. he was the real mastermind behind her career & the one who pushed her to rap. she cheated on him with Tjay & then rapped about it on their song together. if you don’t believe me, just go back & read the lyrics to ‘Gansta boo.’… pic.twitter.com/1KpNNjcVpF — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) April 27, 2024

Out of all her tweets, the most interesting one was when she claimed that the “Princess Diana” emcee sold her soul to Nicki Minaj to rise to fame. Her tweet said, “Latto rose to fame because of her talent and talent only. Isis rose to fame because she sold her soul. She knew she would never have a fraction of the amount of talent Latto had, so she attacked her on purpose to get a Nicki feature so the Barbz would turn on Latto. It hurt her career because Latto is a rapper and they have the same fanbase. But I’m not a rapper, so the Barbz can’t touch my career!”

Latto rose to fame because of her talent & talent only. Isis rose to fame because she sold her soul. She knew she would never have a fraction of the amount of talent Latto has, so she attacked her on purpose to get a Nicki feature so the barbz would turn on Latto. it hurt her… — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) April 27, 2024

While none of these text exchanges or comments have been proven, fans of all the different artists mentioned are going back and forth with Baby Storme. Ice Spice has yet to respond.