Rich Paul Says It's Not His Plan To Pair LeBron And Bronny James In The NBA

Rich Paul dispelled many NBA rumors surrounding LeBron and Bronny James on his latest interview with Cam’ron and Mase. On their fast-growing sports show, “It Is What It Is,” Mase asked Paul, “How does he plan to get LeBron and Bronny on the same team?”

In short, he responded, “I don’t.” Before going on to say, “We can’t sit here and act like nepotism did not exist prior. We can’t get mad at a young man for being accepting of that, and we cannot get mad at a father for being excited about the journey. We have seen America built on the backs of someone’s father building something and their children going on to enhance that.”

“It’s very seldom that talent becomes an actual business. When talent becomes a revenue-generating business, that is your Toyota, that’s the Ford family, you know, the Rothschilds.” Paul explained that he feels the children of great athletes shouldn’t feel the need to conquer Rome in one day. He thinks they all should have patience and build their foundation.

On April 5, Bronny James announced his decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft while retaining college eligibility. The 19-year-old also plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, allowing him to explore his options based on NBA team evaluations.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs, but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” Bronny wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “Thank you to USC for an amazing freshman year, and as always, [I’m] thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

Bronny’s dad, LeBron James, reposted the declaration on his Instagram Story with brown heart emojis. In the comment section, USC players Brandon Gardner and Isaiah Collier also showed love.