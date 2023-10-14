News Photos:Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Cooper Neill / Contributor via Getty Images and David Eulitt / Contributor via Getty Images LeBron James Says Travis Kelce Is The "King Of Ohio" Amid Taylor Swift Romance / 10.14.2023

In an unexpected twist, NFL star Travis Kelce seems to be stealing the spotlight from NBA legend LeBron James in their shared home state of Ohio, thanks in part to his budding relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

During Thursday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, James appeared on “The Shop,” hosted by Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera. Broadcaster Charissa Thompson posed the question: “LeBron, I never thought I’d see the day when you aren’t the most famous athlete from Northeast Ohio. How does it feel?”

With a laugh, James conceded, “Listen, sometimes you’ve got to give the crown up to the next one.” He further praised Kelce, attributing part of his new clout to Swift’s illustrious fan base, known as the Swifties. “What Trav has got going on right now and the Swifties, I think I’m gonna give the crown to him right now,” James stated. “He deserves it right now.”

Growing up an hour apart — Kelce in Cleveland Heights and James in Akron — the acknowledgment from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer carries significant weight. This nod comes on the heels of James publicly requesting an invitation to the Kelce brothers’ popular podcast, “New Heights.”

Taking to social media, James exclaimed, “Crazy I can’t get an invite to join y’all fantastic show!” The podcast’s account promptly extended an “open invite anytime” to the four-time NBA champion.

@newheightshow Crazy I can’t get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest! 🥴😁😁😁. Seriously you guys are AWESOME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 4, 2023

Even as Kelce enjoys increasing fame, sources told People that his relationship with Swift remains casual. “He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating,” an insider revealed. However, Kelce’s primary focus remains on football, particularly as the NFL season heats up.

Speculation aside, it’s evident that Kelce’s star is ascending, propelled not just by his on-field performance but also by his high-profile connections. On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Beyoncé showed up to support Swift’s new film debut with AMC.