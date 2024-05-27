News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Jack Harlow's Gazebo Festival Cut Short Due To Severe Weather / 05.27.2024

Jack Harlow‘s inaugural Gazebo Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, was cut short on Sunday (May 26) due to severe weather conditions. Organizers canceled the second day of the event after assessing the risk posed by an impending second wave of storms.

In an announcement made on Twitter, the company emphasized the priority of safety of its performers and attendees. “Due to continuing hazardous conditions throughout the early afternoon and a second wave of weather expected this evening, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of Gazebo Festival,” the statement read. It further noted that all Sunday ticket holders would receive full refunds, while weekend ticket holders would get back 50 percent of their purchase price.

The safety of our patrons, artists and staff is paramount. Due to continuing hazardous conditions throughout the early afternoon and a second wave of weather expected this evening, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of Gazebo Festival. pic.twitter.com/t2XvLW9vBO — Gazebo Fest (@gazebofestival) May 26, 2024

On his Instagram Story, Harlow expressed regret over the decision. “Well, we have to cancel day two of Gazebo,” he wrote. “We are currently on a tornado watch. I know things cleared up a little bit, but the bad weather has damaged the site, and there’s more storms and dangerous winds on the way. This means everyone on day two, including myself, won’t be performing anymore.”



The “WHATS POPPIN” rapper continued, “I’m trying to focus on the positive because all I felt was happiness yesterday. I’m grateful for our flawless first day and for the way this city came together. Thank you so much. I’m sorry.”

The festival kicked off on a high note with sets from SZA, Vince Staples, Majid Jordan, Larry June, Raven Lenae and Jordan Ward on the first day, along with a DJ set by James Blake. Hopefully, it will return next year.

Bad weather isn’t completely a wild card. In 2018, J. Cole had to cancel his inaugural Dreamville Festival due to reports of a hurricane headed to Raleigh, North Carolina. Meanwhile, in 2023, Pharrell’s Something In The Water couldn’t carry out its final day because of thunderstorms and a tornado warning.