News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Skilla Baby Reflects On Jack Harlow Shouting Him Out On "Lovin On Me" / 05.02.2024

Skilla Baby put out his latest project, The Coldest, last Friday (April 26). Spanning 16 songs, it boasted features from big names like DaBaby, NoCap, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, and several more.

On the heels of the release, Skilla reflected on his most significant cosigns to date during an interview with Billboard today (May 2). Among them was receiving a shoutout from Jack Harlow on 2023’s “Lovin On Me.”

“I didn’t expect it. It was like the biggest alley-oop ever. People don’t even know it’s me [while they’re] singing it. Do y’all even wonder who Skilla Baby is? It’s crazy,” Skilla said. “That was a crazy gesture. I know him. He came to Detroit before he blew up. We’re downtown, walking and talking. I knew he was a cool guy. For him to say that out of nowhere, I don’t know what inspired that, but I thanked him so many times.”

“I get love in Detroit like Skilla Baby,” Harlow rapped on “Lovin On Me.” The track spent six nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 before being dethroned by Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” in the seventh.

As for Skilla and Harlow, the artists were spotted together at the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions NFL game at Ford Field in November 2023. In addition to the “Bae” hitmaker, the Louisville native has worked with a number of rappers from Detroit, including Eminem and Big Sean.

Skilla is scheduled to join Rob49 on the road for their co-headlining “Vultures Eat The Most Tour.” It starts on May 30 at the Level 13 Event Center in Orlando, Florida. The pair will later make rounds in major cities like Charlotte, New York, New Orleans, Minneapolis, and Oklahoma City before closing out the trek in Dallas on July 2. “Mama” collaborator Tay B is also expected to perform on select dates.