News Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Rihanna Has The Most Diamond Certifications Of Any Woman Artist / 06.01.2024

Rihanna has taken the phrase “shine bright like a diamond” to a whole other level. Friday (May 31) evening, she took to social media to share that she now has more diamond certifications than any other woman artist.

The photo that she posted congratulated her for having “most diamond singles for a female artist” and “most diamond certified titles for a female artist.” She captioned the achievement saying, “ain’t no back [and] forth.” One fan commented, “congrats rih! I know you don’t ever have to release music again but do us a solid ONE MORE TIME. Just that album, please.”

a successful business and a successful music career… i see why beyhive is mad — You&I (@YouandI_555) June 1, 2024

Another user claimed, “literally running the music industry without dropping any music!!! SHE IS BACK!” Some else stated, “a successful business and a successful music career… I see why [the] Beyhive is mad.” Rihanna’s diamond tracks include “Work” featuring Drake, “Love The Way You Lie” with Eminem, “Umbrella” featuring JAY-Z, “We Found Love” and more.

Can’t spell Rihanna without RIAA — Kyla Jenée Lacey (@Kyla_Lacey) May 31, 2024

The Fenty Brand owner has over 250 million records sold, nine Grammys, 13 American Music Awards, and an Academy Award nomination. Although she is on a musical hiatus, her music still streams at an impressive rate.

Recently, fellow international recording artist, Arya Starr detailed her entire interaction meeting Rihanna during an interview with Billboard. “You can see my face. I was like, ‘Wow! Rihanna!’ But I was really calm because she made me feel very calm and comfortable,” the 21-year-old artist shared.

“We got to hang out after the event. Just spending time with my idol, the person that inspired me to do all of this, was the most amazing thing. She gave me so many pointers and advice,” Starr continued, adding, “I love my voice, but I know I have a very deep voice like, ‘Is that a man?! Is that a boy?!’ Rihanna was like, ‘You have the type of voice that can take over the males and take over the girls. You are here to take over both sides of the industry.’”

“She just put everything into perspective for me,” the musician concluded.