News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Lil Wayne Is Joining Drake's “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” / 03.05.2024

Today (March 5), Live Nation confirmed that Drake is expanding his “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?“ with two additional performances at Newark’s Prudential Center. Scheduled for April 4 and 5, the New Jersey shows will feature Lil Wayne.

Ticket presales will begin on Drake’s official website on Wednesday (March 6) for Cash App card members. Meanwhile, general sales begin on Friday (March 8). Lil Durk will be opening for both concerts as a supporting act. However, J. Cole is excluded from the lineup.

Additionally, Drake fans in the tri-state area have more opportunities to catch him live, with two prior concerts at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on March 28 and 29. Lil Wayne is also billed for these dates. The New Orleans native will also join the “IDGAF” rapper for additional performances in Florida at Amerant Bank Arena on March 23 and 24 and a stop at Penn State University’s Bryce Jordan Center on March 31.

Check out the venue announcements below.

Drake. Lil Wayne. Lil Durk. Prudential Center. April 4 & 5. It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? Get tickets Friday, March 8 at 10am. More Info: https://t.co/uqHVI4cljs pic.twitter.com/lFTXAoPI2U — Prudential Center (@PruCenter) March 5, 2024

SHOW UPDATE 🔥 @LilTunechi joins @Drake's It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? at UBS Arena on March 29 with @lildurk. Limited tickets remain: https://t.co/Al0KciCzwS pic.twitter.com/eECUyCJEfJ — UBS Arena (@UBSArena) March 5, 2024

SHOW UPDATE ❗️❗️ Lil Wayne joins Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? at Amerant Bank Arena on March 23 & 24 with Lil Durk. Limited tickets remain: https://t.co/PYjufnZjIQ pic.twitter.com/lkpYQVb447 — Amerant Bank Arena (@AmerantArena) March 5, 2024

Lil Wayne and Drake have an extensive list of collaborations, including “The Motto,” “She Will,” “Right Above It,” “Love Me” and “HYFR (Hell Ya F**king Right).” While there’s no telling what tracks the pair will do a rendition of together, the Toronto artist’s tour setlist was revealed to be over 53 songs in February.

Drake previously praised his long-time mentor at the Black Music Collective pre-Grammy event in 2023. “I know I’d probably get annoying with saying how much you mean to me and my family, but I think I speak on behalf of everybody when I say that our careers, our cadences, our melodies, maybe our face tats, or our outfits, or our decisions, in general, would not have been the same without your natural gift to just be yourself,” he said.

On the music side, Lil Wayne’s last project came in the form of Welcome 2 Collegrove with 2 Chainz. The November 2023 release boasted features from Rick Ross, Fabolous, Vory, Usher and 21 Savage. Since then, he’s teamed up with Rob49 for “Wassam Baby” and French Montana for “Splash Brothers.”