News Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Spends Time With His Son And Dad For Father's Day / 06.17.2024

Drake spent a memorable Father’s Day (June 16) with his son, Adonis, and father, Dennis Graham. On Instagram, the “God’s Plan” rapper shared snapshots of the family enjoying the countryside, riding custom-built dune buggies, and rocking ranch-themed attire with cowboy hats.

In his post, Drake reflected on the occasion’s significance: “Three generations. Happy Father’s Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons.” Guapdad 4000, Gillie Da King, Michael Blackson, and more helped him celebrate in the comments section.

Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, also shared a thoughtful message on her Instagram Stories: “For all the fathers, Happy Father’s Day.” In a separate upload, she included a photo of Drake and their son spending time together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we’ve had our moments,” the Canadian star said of his relationship with Brussaux during a 2018 episode of Lebron James’ “The Shop.”

Drake continued, “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened, but I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation [where] we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father.”

On the other hand, the Views creator has publicly shown love to his dad in quite a few instances. In 2018, Drake bought him a Bentley that was reportedly valued at $150,000. “Thank you so much, my baby boy,” the eldest Graham reacted.

In March, Dennis humorously appeared to suggest that Metro Boomin and Future fabricated a feud with his son to boost their album sales. His post read, “Yo, I am about to drop some new music, and I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies and get them [to] start a beef with Drake, and get them to unfollow him, and that’s going [to] make my s**t shoot up to No. 1.”