News BG027/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Dennis Graham Appears To Shade Metro Boomin And Future For Allegedly Trying To "Start A Beef" With Drake / 03.25.2024

Dennis Graham, Drake’s father, is the latest celebrity figure to react to the rapper being dissed on Metro Boomin and Future’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU.

Taking to Instagram today (March 25), Graham appeared to pen a message from the duo’s POV. He wrote, “Yo, I am about to drop some new music, and I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies and get them [to] start a beef with Drake, and get them to unfollow him, and that’s going [to] make my s**t shoot up to No. 1.”

He continued, “I’m sure this is going to work, so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets! I WILL BE No. 1 one day!”

Graham’s “homies” remark came across as a reference to Kendrick Lamar, who featured on “Like That.” The Compton emcee took a number of shots at Drake and J. Cole during his verse. Some of the standout bars included, “F**k sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches” and “’Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

The Memphis native also seemingly made a nod to NAV and Rick Ross, who reportedly unfollowed the “God’s Plan” hitmaker over the weekend.

Per REVOLT, Metro and Future’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU is on pace to top the Billboard 200 chart. It’s expected to sell 190,000 to 220,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Additionally, the LP contained contributions from The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti.

Drake allegedly responded to the joint effort’s diss discourse on Sunday (March 24) night. During his recent “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” stop, he declared, “I know that no matter what, there’s not a n**ga on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life!”