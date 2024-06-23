News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Vory Defends Drake In A Post On His Instagram Story / 06.23.2024

Vory is tired of seeing people disrespect Drake amidst his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After Ryan Garcia went viral for sharing that he believes that the Canadian superstar had something to do with the killing of XXXTentacion, the “You Got It” artist issued a response.

Reposting the headline on his story, Vory wrote, “Why do y’all keep playing with Drake like he’s not the greatest of all time? I’ve been silent for months, but come on now, bro, do you all understand who [the f**k] this man is? Stop believing the goofy a** s**t! Drake is Drake; accept it! N**gas got real life going on, [for real]. OVO took me in as a little brother when I was 19, now 26. Now, I could never and will never. Same with Ye.”

Recently, Vory went viral after his reference tracks for Drake’s “Mob Ties” were leaked onto the internet. According to Complex, DJ Akademiks said he had heard that it was actually Vory who wrote the song. The reference track is essentially the same as the version on Scorpion, but it contains some differences. It is worth noting that Vory is credited as a co-writer on the released song.

Drake has been relatively quiet since Lamar released “Not Like Us.” On Friday (June 21), In a birthday shout-out to his friend and “muscle,” Chubbs, Drake mentioned, “More life, Capo. Plenty of love in the family to go around, and just wait until that other s**t comes back around.” In a repost on Akademiks’ page, one fan said, “Drake just needs to continue to talk about money and who he’s ‘tied’ to and making brunch and hookah music…”

Another user stated, “Drake really an LA legend bringing all those n**gas together like that.” Someone else claimed, “He does exactly what he blamed Meek Mill for doing a few years ago, [laugh out loud], ’til this day, Meek a Twitter finger while Drake joined in just the Instagram version.”