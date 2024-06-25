News Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Kehlani Explains Why They Don't Regret Losing Brand Deals Over Palestine Advocacy / 06.25.2024

Kehlani said they’d speak about how potential collaborators ghosted them ahead of their upcoming project, CRASH, and that day has finally come. On Tuesday (June 25), the singer-songwriter sat down with “The Breakfast Club,” where they were asked about the repercussions of their Palestine advocacy.

“I have experienced a lot of pushback,” Kehlani shared. “I’ve experienced a lot of loss. I’ve experienced a lot of things that were promised and set up for this rollout and album to happen that were supposed to be a lot of firsts — magazines, brand deals and opportunities that were sad to lose… But at the end of the day, I don’t regret doing something that I can go to sleep knowing that what I learned to be as an artist, I’m aligned with.”

Despite not having the most big-name features, CRASH was met with glowing reviews from fans and critics. The 13-track album featured Omah Lay, Jill Scott and Young Miko. Standout cuts included “What I Want,” “Crash” and “8,” to name a few.

Pre-release singles “After Hours” and “Next 2 U” also appeared on the LP. Kehlani managed to raise a whopping $555,000 for Gaza, Sudan and Congo with “Next 2 U” merch.

“We made this album in many cities, from sun up ’til sundown, each creator crafting out of pure joy, passion and the hunger to carefully craft a new sound. We didn’t know what to call this album, what genre it was, where it would land,” the California talent said of CRASH. “A crash, in any form, is the peak height [of] the moment. It isn’t the anxiety of the before or the lament after. It is the ever-so-imperative present.”

Although the musician hasn’t formally announced a tour, they shared dates for an in-person signing and listening experience in London, Amsterdam and Paris.