Camilla Cabello is defending Drake despite his beef with Kendrick Lamar. During a press run for her new album, C, XOXO, Cabello spoke about her relationship with the Canadian emcee, who featured on two tracks on her latest full-length LP.

“He is such a delight,” Cabello glows in an interview with The Times. “It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a negative way. You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something,'” she told the publication.

Cabello also detailed their collaboration, saying she contacted Drake by reaching out to him via his DMs. “It’s like a weird teenage thing where I feel that nobody cares about me or likes me. And it was fun to be proven wrong,” the singer said.

“Drake dissing Kendrick Lamar for doing songs with Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift and then coming out of the battle to do multiple songs with Camila Cabello after she just butchered a Gucci Mane classic is so funny to me,” a fan responded.

“Someone finally came to Drake’s defense, and it’s a white woman who had a racist Tumblr. Tracks!,” another fan noted.

After the album dropped, Drake posted on Instagram, “Thanks for the link up, camila_cabello. Congrats.” One user responded, “The summer link-up we needed,” while Cabello exclaimed, “Dialed in, twin!”

Recently, DJ Hed claimed that Cabello’s song was supposed to drop while Drake was in the middle of his beef with Kendrick Lamar. “FTR.. He was dropping. He held back out of fear. Just like he’s holding up Camila’s song release as we speak. Let that young lady drop her vibe bro. We like your “accent” sometimes. #Compromised,” the radio personality tweeted.

Now that the songs have officially dropped, it seems that he was not wrong.