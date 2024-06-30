News Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images, and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Polo G's Sister Issues Response To Mother Filing A Restraining Order Against Her / 06.30.2024

On Saturday (June 29), Polo G’s mother and manager, Stacia Mac, announced that she filed a domestic violence restraining order against her daughter, Leilani Capalot.

The legal action came after an incident in April when Mac fired warning shots at the musician’s sister during what she described as a “manic episode.” Per documents shared by the ODA Management founder, “Leilani made numerous false, slanderous, and defamatory statements about her mother. She manipulated text messages, presenting them out of context to paint Stacia in a negative light.”

Mac also penned a message to Leilani on her Instagram Story. “I want nothing more than peace and the truth to be shared. There will be no back-and-forth from me. Moving forward, my attorneys and legal team will address [the situation],” Mac wrote.

“Leilani, I love you, and nothing you can ever do or say will stop me from loving you,” she continued. “The internet will not hug you and love you. You are seeking validation from a place that’s not real.”

Polo G’s sister responded shortly after with a few words of her own. “This lady is literally so miserable and sick! You shoot at me and file a restraining order. You leak my records and file a restraining order,” she wrote. “Nobody [is] thinking ’bout you, grandma. Then we literally live in two different states! Two different [crowds]. Two different circles. Maybe if you [weren’t] 45 tryna hang [with] people my age, you wouldn’t have to worry about running into me” Capalot continued.

Leilani also accused Mac of feeding stories to blogs online and not visiting the Chicago rapper’s brother, Taurean Bartlett, who was charged with murder for his involvement in a Los Angeles drive-by shooting. “You’re mad! [Are] you a gangsta or the police? You can’t be both!,” she concluded.

Throughout the ordeal, Polo G has remained largely silent on the matter. He’s gearing up to release HOOD POET, which will hit streaming services on Aug. 2. To date, the artist has released singles like “Barely Holdin’ On,” “Distraction,” and “Angels In The Sky,” to heighten anticipation for the LP.