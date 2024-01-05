News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Tjay Gifts Polo G A Patek Philippe Watch Ahead Of His 25th Birthday / 01.05.2024

Polo G will be turning 25 on Saturday (Jan. 6). Ahead of his birthday, the rapper went to the club with frequent collaborator Lil Tjay, who gifted him a watch from Patek Philippe.

The pair rose to success via 2019’s “Pop Out,” which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They later teamed up on tracks like “First Place,” “Headshot” with Fivio Foreign, “Suicide” and G Herbo’s “Cry No More,” among others.

Polo G made an appearance on Tjay’s 222 in July 2023. The 15-song LP spawned hit records like “Project Walls,” “Stressed” and “2 Grown.” Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Jadakiss, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and The Kid LAROI made additional contributions.

The Chicago native’s project was also slated to come out some months ago. However, it was pushed back to August of this year. Polo G’s announcement read, “Wanted to tap back in and let y’all know I’ma be postponing my album drop ’til further notice… Just getting back on track from a minor setback. I’ll be updating y’all and dropping new music soon. [I know] y’all been waiting on me, and I appreciate the ones who show genuine support, but it’ll be worth the wait. I promise.”

The delay came on the heels of several legal issues involving the musician. His Southern California home was raided in August 2023, with his brother being charged with murder months later. Nonetheless, Polo G seems adamant about putting out the LP before 2024 comes to a close.

“My New Year’s resolution is to put out more music,” he told TMZ recently. “What I plan on changing? I don’t know. S**t, the amount of money I got… The number is endless.”

Polo G continued, “I got it slated right now; it [says] August on there, so that’s the date I’ma stick with. I don’t want to keep making promises to my fans.”