News Cassidy Sparrow / Contributor via Getty Images Rick Ross Brushes Off Vancouver Brawl, Insists He Got Hit By A Drink / 07.05.2024

Rick Ross and his crew got into a major brawl at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday (June 30). The incident occurred not long after he ended his set with Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.”

While footage seemingly showed the Maybach Music Group founder taking a jab to the face, he recounted the confrontation with a bit of humor on Thursday (July 4) in a video shared on his Instagram Story. “When the first dude stepped up to Rozay — the lil’ short fat one that looked like Bam Bam Bigelow from wrestling — I squatted down, and his eyes had told him what I said,” Ross explained.

“Basically, ‘Boy, if I hit you, I’ma see everything you ate for the last two days.’ His balls dropped out of his a**. He never said another word. He never did nothing. He was a straight buster,” the rapper continued. “Then the n**ga behind him said, ‘I know MMA!’ And then I got hit with a drink,” Rozay added.

“I’m still convinced ain’t no n**ga punched me. Somebody said, ‘Rozay, the n**ga tried to punch you. He hit you!’ I said, ‘Nah, he had to throw a drink.’ ‘Cause throwing a drink would have been way more disrespectful than screaming, ‘I know MMA!’,” the Richer Than I Ever Been rapper humorously concluded.

Amid the brawl going viral online, Ross’ baby’s mother, Tia Kemp, took several shots at him via Instagram. “They f**kin’ his fat a** up… I’m glad they smacked the s**t out [of] your b**ch a**,” she said.

Considering the altercation took place in Drake’s home country, several fans caught the Toronto native liking a repost of the clip. On Monday (July 1), he celebrated Canada Day, with Kemp leaving a star-struck emoji in the comments section. Ross reacted to the pair’s interaction by writing, “Pedo vs. granny.”