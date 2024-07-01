News Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Rick Ross Gets Into Altercation After Playing Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" In Canada / 07.01.2024

After Kendrick Lamar’s guest verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That,” Rick Ross and Drake began trading taunts. While the rappers have mostly thrown playful jabs on social media, the Maybach Music Group founder got into a scuffle in Canada on Sunday (June 30).

During his performance at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, Ross’ DJ, Sam Sneak, played Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” However, the situation snowballed into a physical altercation after the pair exited the stage.

Video footage captured several people confronting Ross, seemingly upset by the song choice. At one point, a man punched the “Diced Pineapples” hitmaker in the face, which sparked a brawl involving various parties. The fray persisted for minutes, and one of the rapper’s associates was left unconscious and required assistance to exit the area.

The ordeal quickly made its way online, with Drake liking an Instagram post containing the clip. “Ross [needs] to get a new set of bodyguards,” wrote one social media user. “They should’ve never let that dude get that close!” Another person claimed, “Welp! Looks like Drake isn’t safe in [Atlanta] or [Florida].”

In April, Ross took direct shots at Drake in “Champagne Moments”: “Flow is copy-and-paste, Weezy gave you the juice / Another white boy at the park wanna hang with the crew.” He later insinuated the Toronto native had cosmetic surgery in the record’s outro.

Drake previously poked fun at Ross on “Push Ups,” which leaked online earlier that month. He spat, “I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky / Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n**ga turnin’ 50 / Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy / Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business.” Released in May, “Family Matters” also contained jabs at the Grammy Award-winner’s former collaborator.