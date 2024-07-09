News Jerritt Clark / Stringer via Getty Images YNW Melly's Mother And Fans React To His Double-Murder Retrial Being Set For 2025 / 07.09.2024

The retrial date for YNW Melly, who has been charged with double murder, has been set for Sept. 10, 2025. The announcement came during a court session in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday (July 8), where Judge Martin S. Fein, who was newly assigned to the case, scheduled the proceeding.

The “772 Love” hitmaker and his co-defendant, YNW Bortlen (Cortlen Henry), were present to discuss the scheduling of their upcoming trials. They’re both implicated in the 2018 deaths of two members of their music group, YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams).

The proceeding’s progression was notably on hold pending a decision from the Florida Supreme Court. It concerned an appeal by the prosecution to the Fourth District Court of Appeals regarding certain evidentiary suppressions approved by the preceding judge, John J. Murphy III.

Jamie Demon-King, Melly’s mother, also communicated the news via Instagram. “Please make it make sense,” she shared. “We still have three or four more things up on appeal with the Fourth District Court of Appeal. So, we’re still kinda like in a stay… At this point, they need to just dismiss the case.”

“Seven years in jail before you get sentenced is crazy,” read one reaction underneath Hollywood Unlocked’s repost. Someone else claimed, “Well, he has a right to ask for a speedy trial, and he’s not using it… Clearly, something is off on both ends.”

Another social media user noted, “He’s been on trial going on three times for the same thing. [The] second time was declared a mistrial, I think.”

Melly’s retrial was slated to take place on Oct. 9, 2023, but it was delayed after the Florida rapper and Bortlen were hit with an additional charge of witness tampering.