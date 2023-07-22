News Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Judge Declares Mistrial In YNW Melly Double Murder Case / 07.22.2023

Today (July 22), court proceedings surrounding YNW Melly’s double murder charges reached an impasse in Broward County, Florida. Unable to reach a consensus after prolonged deliberation, the case’s jury prompted the presiding judge to declare a mistrial. The ruling comes nearly four years after the fatal shooting of YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, both of whom were friends and collaborators of Melly.

Circuit Court Judge John Murphy III made the statement following a two-day period of jury considerations. Prior to this, on Friday (July 21), the jury’s foreperson communicated their inability to form a unanimous decision via a letter to the judge. “Everyone is stuck on what side they’ve chosen,” the letter read.

Murphy suggested an Allen charge — a judicial tool designed to encourage deadlock-breaking amongst jurors. Despite a final round of deliberation, the jurors remained in a stalemate, which ultimately compelled Murphy to announce the mistrial.

The deliberations commenced after the closing arguments from both the defense and the prosecution on Thursday (July 20). As the dust settled on the trial’s final day, both sides put forth compelling arguments. Subsequently, the prosecution dwelled on a meticulous exposition of the evidence — DNA traces, autopsy results, cell phone records, and surveillance footage.

Conversely, the defense argued for YNW Melly‘s acquittal. They cited a lack of substantial evidence and allegedly coercive tactics used by the lead detective, Mark Moretti, to gain testimonies.

Now, the future of the case rests with the prosecution, which has 90 days to consider a retrial. According to Miami-based law firm Valient Law, if the prosecution doesn’t initiate a new trial within this period, the defense could push to have the charges dismissed.

This mistrial marks the second instance of a failed trial motion for Melly’s defense, with the first being turned down by Judge Murphy on June 20.

Throughout the trial, Melly’s courtroom demeanor faced criticism, with viral footage showing the rapper striking a prayer pose and allegedly blowing a kiss in court. Speaking to WTVJ, Juvy’s mother, Leondra Phillips, questioned Melly’s seriousness about the gravity of the trial. She stated, “Because you sitting over there like you don’t got no remorse. Like, every time I walk in, you smiling.”