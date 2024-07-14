News Anadolu / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images Donald Trump Draws 50 Cent Comparisons Following Assassination Attempt / 07.14.2024

On Saturday (July 13), former President Donald Trump was targeted by a gunman in an apparent assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump sustained an injury to his right ear during the incident, which is still being investigated, according to a CNN report.

As news of the shooting broke, many people shared their opinions. While some suspected the shooting was a hoax in an attempt to garner attention, others opted for light-hearted jokes to express how they felt about the former president’s reaction.

“Trump has to come out to ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent at the next rally,” one user quipped on the app formerly known as Twitter. “OK, HEAR ME OUT: Trump picks 50 Cent as VP! They can walk out to every rally to ‘Many Men,’ playing in the background while both wearing bulletproof vests!” someone else exclaimed.

Trump has to come out to Many Men by 50 cent at the next rally. — Smoke (@nickysmokess) July 13, 2024

OK, HEAR ME OUT: Trump picks 50 Cent as VP! They can walk out to every rally to, “Many Men,” playing in the background, while both wearing bulletproof vest! #ManyMenWishDeathOnMe — Buds ‘n Reality (@BudsnReality) July 14, 2024

Another user even went as far as to share a side-by-side photograph of Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy with the lyrics, “Now it’s clear that I’m here for a real reason, cause he got hit like I got hit but he ain’t f**king breathing.”

Never one to let his mention go unnoticed, 50 Cent also got in on the joke. The Queens rapper shared a video on X featuring his legendary track with a photograph of Trump hoisting his fist in the air following the shooting. “I know the vibes we are all in trouble now!” his caption reads. Moving swiftly, he performed the song in Boston later in the evening with an edited photograph of Trump’s face on the cover of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ as a backdrop.

I know the vibes 🤦‍♂️we are all in trouble now ! pic.twitter.com/Fzi6XqgatP — 50cent (@50cent) July 13, 2024

“50 Cent is a businessman and smart about it. Many men will sell after 20 years of release… watch,” one fan reacted to the performance. Ironically, 50 Cent shared a post on social media a few weeks back stating that he believed Trump would become president again.