News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Sheff G And Sleepy Hallow Supporting Donald Trump At Bronx Campaign Rally / 05.24.2024

On Thursday (May 23), Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow supported Donald Trump during his campaign rally in the Bronx, despite the former U.S. president’s apparent unfamiliarity with the pair.

The 77-year-old businessman briefly brought the New York rappers onstage, with Trump praising Sheff’s grills at one point. “I like that,” Trump said. “I wanna get that done.”

Sheff took the mic and shared, “They [will] always whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures,” before adding that “Trump [is] going to shout the wins for all of us.” Hallow followed with “Make America great again.”

After the artists exited, Trump noted, “That’s right. I like those teeth. I wanna find out where you did — I gotta get my teeth like that. I want that to happen to me.” Sheff posted the footage on Instagram, where Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Lola Brooke and more shared their reactions.

“We got Sheff, Sleepy and Trump before [Grand Theft Auto] 6,” read one comment with over 6,000 likes. Another person joked, “Bro [is] tryna get pardoned.” Elsewhere, one user stated, “Y’all do not understand; we are literally living inside of a ‘[The] Boondocks’ episode.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Trump (@teamtrump)

It’s worth mentioning that Sheff and Hallow were arrested in 2023 as part of a 32-person, 140-count gang indictment. “What we allege and what we learned during the course of this investigation is that Sheff G used a lot of the money he earned to help facilitate further gang activity, encouraging gang members to participate in violent crimes,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said during a press conference. The “Weight On Me” rapper was released from prison in April of this year.

This also isn’t the first time Trump has brought a Hip Hop artist on stage. In 2020, he invited Lil Pump to join him at a rally in Florida. In a separate incident, the former president met with Kodak Black after pardoning him in 2021.