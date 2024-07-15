Kodak Black and Plies

Kodak Black Slams Plies For Slandering Donald Trump Amid Assassination Attempt Aftermath

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.15.2024

Plies and Kodak Black are both no strangers to stirring controversy. Though they previously teamed up for FEMA (Finesse Elevate Motivate Achieve), the artists are apparently at odds after the “Shawty” creator made comments about Donald Trump over the weekend.

On Saturday (July 13), Plies voiced his skepticism about the former U.S. president’s assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He suggested the incident was staged to influence the upcoming election: “Bruh [is] fakin’ being shot tryin’ to win an election! This s**t [is] crazy! He’s gone reality crazy.”

Kodak Black took to Instagram Live on Sunday (July 14) to rebuke Plies’ remarks. “We ain’t going for any Trump slander. You gotta get off that s**t, Plies. Trump ain’t done nothing to you,” he stated. “You rich, bruh. We [are] rich. Fall back, love, ’cause s**t can get mafioso, boy.”

The “No Flockin’” hitmaker’s defense of Trump isn’t surprising. In 2021, the businessman and politician pardoned Kodak Black — along with Lil Wayne and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez — during the rapper’s sentence for a federal gun charge, for which he was originally serving four years. 

“Kodak Black is a prominent artist and community leader,” White House officials said. “He has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged.” The Florida native met Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, the subsequent year, thanks to Ray J.

Meanwhile, Plies has been a major supporter of the Democratic party for quite some time. During his series of tweets, he urged Joe Biden to use Trump’s assassination attempt as fuel for “banning assault rifles and [preventing] gun violence.”

The musician added, “[You] can’t run on hate and act [surprised] when it happens! Unify the country and show [Trump] what leadership looks like!”

