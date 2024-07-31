News Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Quavo Praises Kamala Harris During Empowering Speech At Her Atlanta Rally / 07.31.2024

Quavo voiced his support for Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign during her Georgia State Convocation Center rally on Tuesday (July 30). The Atlanta rapper briefly took the stage to give a speech, in which he praised the vice president for her dedication to curbing gun violence.

“One of these issues that I care about is resolving the gun violence issues. You can’t understand the struggle of gun violence if you are not in the field or in the heart of it,” Quavo said. He continued, “So, one thing I learned from working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business, from inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions to passing the biggest gun safety laws today.”

Later in the evening, Harris quoted a lyric from Migos’ 2018 song “Walk It Talk It” while highlighting the discrepancies in Donald Trump’s statements and actions. She stated, “As my friend Quavo would say, he does not ‘walk it like he talks it.'”

The “Himothy” artist has been an outspoken advocate for gun violence prevention, especially after his nephew and fellow Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in 2022. He subsequently founded The Rocket Foundation to support community-based interventions to reduce firearm-related incidents.

“We need to do better with the control of guns. We need to figure out how do we keep these types of incidents from happening to people going anywhere and thinking they can hurt somebody where it shouldn’t happen,” Harris said at 2023’s Annual Legislative Conference. “It’s all about choices and how we can put a filter on who can use these guns.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Quavo and Harris came together for the non-profit’s inaugural summit in June.

The vice president’s Atlanta rally notably featured a performance by Megan Thee Stallion, who performed “Body” and her Yuki Chiba-assisted track, “Mamushi.” The Good News rapper urged the audience to support the Bay Area native while emphasizing the importance of protecting bodily autonomy. “If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for,” she emphasized.