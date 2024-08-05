News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Chris Graythen / Staff via Getty Images YG Calls Out Donald Trump For Proposing That Police Should Have Immunity / 08.05.2024

YG is still holding strong to the message of his 2016 political anthem, “FDT.” The rapper hopped on Adin Ross’ livestream on Sunday (Aug. 4), where he was questioned about whether his feelings toward the former U.S. president have shifted.

“F**k Donald Trump… It’s still that,” the Compton native answered. He later called out the politician’s comments about giving police officers immunity, which were especially controversial given the recent death of Sonya Massey. YG said, “I don’t understand how a human being could do that.”

“I’m Black,” he continued. “I got a lot of homies and friends that [have] been in police brutality situations where they ain’t really do nothing wrong. The police were trippin’ out, and n**gas end up dead or f**ked up in jail.”

Regarding his stance on the immunity debate, the My Life 4Hunnid artist declared, “I feel like they should be held [accountable]. For Trump, he thinks [differently], and I don’t f**k with that.”

YG’s “FDT” arrived in collaboration with frequent collaborator Nipsey Hussle and, to date, has over 33 million YouTube views on its WorldstarHipHop-exclusive visual companion. The record was so successful that he tapped G-Eazy and Macklemore for “FDT – Pt. 2” and subsequently led to his “The F**k Donald Trump Tour” toward the end of 2016.

Interestingly, “FDT” saw a major spike in traction on DSPs and sales after Joe Biden was projected to beat Trump in the 2020 presidential race. Billboard reported that on Nov. 7, 2020, the song jumped to 2.5 million on-demand streams in the United States, up from 438,000 on the previous day.

YG is expected to debut his JUST RE’D UP 3 on Aug. 16. The project will feature Mozzy, Saweetie, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty, Babyface Ray, G Herbo and more. Pre-release offerings include “LOVE MAKE,” “STUPID” and “KNOCKA.”