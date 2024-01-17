News Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images YG Responds To Saweetie Breakup Rumors: "The Only Block I'm Tryna Spin" / 01.17.2024

Following reports of his split with Saweetie, YG responded by posting a throwback video on social media.

Shared on Tuesday (Jan. 16), the Instagram Story saw the pair close together during Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.” It was accompanied by the caption, “The only block I’m tryna spin.” They attended one of the music icon’s three shows in Inglewood, California back in September 2023.

Prior to that, YG commented on a post by his ex-girlfriend Kehlani. The Compton native wrote an OK hand emoji under her gym photo, which quickly caught public attention. The two had a brief relationship that began in late 2019, marked by their Valentine’s Day single “Konclusions.” It ended amid allegations of the rapper’s infidelity.

During a 2020 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the singer opened up about their romance. “I don’t think it was too fast. He said I love you first,” she explained. “He’s such a passionate person that I’ll never take that away from him. When he cares about something, he cares about it.”

Regarding their split, Kehlani said, “We had already made it through the outside-the-club thing,” she said. “We had broken up a couple [of] times just from me personally being like, ‘OK, this is just too much. The life is too crazy. Everybody’s too in my business. Everything’s too turned up. I just need to chill.’”

Meanwhile, YG and Saweetie first sparked dating rumors in April 2023 at Coachella. They were seen together multiple times afterward, including in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and a restaurant date. The duo also collaborated on “BIRTHDAY” and were initially part of the “Str8 to the Klub Tour,” which was later canceled.

Before the “Who Do You Love?” rapper, Saweetie was in a relationship with Quavo for a couple of years. She announced the breakup on social media, citing betrayal and hurt. It was followed by rumors of infidelity and a leaked video of their physical altercation in an elevator, which the former Migos artist later addressed.