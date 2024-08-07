News Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor via Getty Images Kehlani Addresses "Hurtful" Media Reports Amid Custody Battle With Their Child's Father / 08.07.2024

Kehlani and their ex-partner, Javaughn Young-White, are speaking out against claims surrounding their daughter, Adeya Young-White, following news that he filed for full custody. On Tuesday (Aug. 6) evening, the “Can I” singer responded to “hurtful, inaccurate, inappropriate and simply untrue” reports published in the media.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Kehlani wrote, “I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm’s way or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe. I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community that have been stated in the media.”

Elsewhere in the post, the musician emphasized how devoted they are to Adeya‘s well-being. “I have always taken great care to ensure that my child remains protected and safe at all times. My child and my commitment to motherhood have always been my sole driving forces in this life and will always remain so,” they shared.

Earlier in the week, Javaughn filed for full custody of their 5-year-old due to Kehlani’s supposed involvement in a “cult.” In the court documents, he stated, “This cult controls her actions and her behavior, including when it comes to the upbringing of our daughter.”

The father further alleged that he was restricted from seeing her due to the influence of a cult leader, who was identified only as Neto in the legal papers. “Neto convinced [Kehlani] that he had a vision that I was a danger to our daughter and would kill her,” he claimed.

Since then, Javaughn has also come out and criticized the media’s portrayal of the situation, particularly taking issue with TMZ’s description of the group as a “sex cult.” An excerpt of his statement read, “I do not need to paint an unfair image of my co-parent for my justifiable feelings to be respected by the court of law. This unfortunate trauma only increases the obstacles in ensuring my child’s well-being.”

Kehlani is slated to begin their “CRASH WORLD TOUR” in September. FLO and Anycia will be joining them as opening acts on select dates.