News Rich Storry / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Hilariously Lashes Out On Paris Paparazzi And Fans For Following Him At 5 AM / 08.08.2024

Travis Scott’s Paris fans seemingly can’t get enough of him. On Thursday (Aug. 8), paparazzi snapped the artist leaving a recording studio at 5 a.m., and understandably, he wasn’t too happy about it.

“This has to be the weirdest amount of people I’ve ever met in my life,” Scott said before swinging his camera toward the crowd. Right after, the musician’s manager, David Stromberg, whipped out his phone and flicked on the flash.

“Go to sleep. How old are you?” the Houston native asked one of the men, who said he was 25. Scott replied, “Y’all [are] too grown for this. Go get some something. Catch a vibe.”

The “SICKO MODE” creator continued, “Now, from here, go do something other than follow me. Go to the park. Go to the movies, get some grass, get some sun, go find a girl, [or] get some ice cream! Enjoy yourself. I just made some beautiful music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMAR Taoualit (@taoualit__amar)

“You’re 16. You’re 14. Y’all n**gas weird as hell,” he concluded before hopping into a black vehicle. Scott was in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games and shared a photo of himself holding the symbolic torch via his Instagram Stories.

The rapper’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” ended its U.K. and Europe leg in July after a final stop in Frankfurt, Germany. The trek is expected to pick up in South America and Australia starting in September.

On Wednesday (Aug. 7), Scott was announced as one of the headliners at 2024’s ComplexCon Las Vegas. He’ll be taking the stage on Nov. 17 alongside Cactus Jack Records, which includes acts like SoFaygo, Don Toliver, and Sheck Wes. Meanwhile, Playboi Carti is set to perform on Nov. 16 with his Opium Records roster: Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.