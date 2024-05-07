Travis Scott

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

Travis Scott Announces “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR" European And UK Dates

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.07.2024

Today (May 7), Travis Scott unveiled the U.K. and European leg of his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR.” Following a sold-out arena run in North America, the Houston native will start the upcoming trek on June 28 at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands.

The voyage will continue through July, stopping in Krakow, Zurich, Nice, and Antwerp. Scott is also set to take the stage for one of his largest U.K. headline shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 11, followed by a performance at Manchester’s new Co-Op Live arena on July 13.

Additional European dates include concerts in Prague, Cologne, Milan, and Hamburg, concluding with the finale slated to take place at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on July 27. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday (May 10) at 10 a.m. local time. 

Check out Scott’s announcement post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Scott’s North American run for the “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” arrived in promotion of his fourth studio album, UTOPIA. It included guest appearances from high-profile musicians like Drake, Future, Beyoncé, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Young Thug, SZA, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, and Westside Gunn. Some of the standout cuts included “FE!N,” “TOPIA TWINS,” and “MELTDOWN.”

The ASTROWORLD artist teased that he was working on another project in January. When a fan proposed that he make “an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour,” the rapper responded, “[Are you] in my brain or what????”

Outside of music, the first civil trial related to Scott’s Astroworld Festival tragedy was initially scheduled to start on Monday (May 6). However, Apple issued a last-minute appeal on May 2, contending that it was protected under free speech rights.

“Choosing to broadcast an event is what makes an entity a member of the media,” Apple attorney Kent Rutter said. “Even if they’re just broadcasting an event, that is surely enough.”

