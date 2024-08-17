News Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images NBA YoungBoy Is Expected To Plead Guilty In Federal Case / 08.17.2024

NBA YoungBoy’s career has taken a challenging path following his initial rise to success. While the popular Lousiana emcee is revered by his fans as one of the best artists of his generation, his legal troubles have stifled his growth and made it harder for him to reach the heights he was poised to go.

Friday (Aug. 16), more tough news came for the “Make No Sense” rapper. In a report from WAFB 9, they stated, “Rap performer NBA Youngboy intends to enter a guilty plea and have his federal weapons case transferred from Baton Rouge to Utah for further proceedings. Defense attorney Drew Findling filed the necessary paperwork earlier this week for the rapper whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden.”

When breaking down the charges, they explained, “Gaulden is charged with a count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon stemming from a 2020 music video shoot in Baton Rouge.” This news comes after NBA YoungBoy was moved to Utah during his legal proceedings to escape his hometown.

While fighting gun possession charges in Baton Rouge, NBA YoungBoy and his colleagues have reportedly been accused of running a large-scale prescription drug ring out of multiple pharmacies in Utah.

NBA YoungBoy is known by many for his battle-tested tracks and undeniable work ethic. He has worked with A-List rappers like Lil Yachty, Shy Glizzy, Young Thug, Migos, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, and many more. While he has gone bar for bar with some of the best, he’s also been a controversial topic amongst other emcees. Artists like Lil Durk, J. Cole, and more have gone back and forth with the talented bar spitter on wax.

With multiple children, including one with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, it would be a shame to see him taken away from his family. It is unclear how much time, if any, he will serve once he officially pleads guilty in his federal case.