NBA YoungBoy's Baby Mother Arcola Says She's "OK" After Alleged Kidnapping

On Saturday (Feb. 24), NBA YoungBoy’s baby mother, Arcola, shared an alarming Instagram Live claiming that she was kidnapped and trapped in a trunk. The video had a black screen with words transcribed saying, “Oh my God, you guys save me. I am locked inside a trunk.”

Hours later, Arcola posted on her Instagram Story claiming, “I’m okay. I am okay; it’s really me. The people close to me know I’m okay (that’s why my family haven’t posted me). I’m okay, I swear.” One fan commented, “People that do this need to go to the hospital for a 72-hour hold,” while another claimed, “Kidnappers steal phones and post as the victim all the time. Check on her. If she faked this, still check on her. She needs help either way.”

Some fans feel her history of claiming foul play makes it hard to believe this most recent claim. Another user exclaimed, “So, let me use the last bit of life I might have in this trunk to record and not call the police. Got it.” Another shared, “After that lady lied about going missing and left her wig, I [don’t] believe NOTHING until I see REAL proof, not finna stress me out.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently shared a post on Feb. 1 that distressed fans. The rapper uploaded a picture of himself lying on the ground next to prescription pills and what was presumably lean.

The caption read, “[And] that’s why I don’t pick up my phone when it ring.” It quickly prompted expressions of concern for his health and critiques for potentially glamorizing drug misuse, especially given Hip Hop’s overdose-related deaths in recent years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PAIN REAL. (@nba_youngboy)

Notably, YoungBoy was apprehended on drug, felony possession and stolen firearm charges in 2020. Since 2021, the “Valuable Pain” artist has been on house arrest in Utah. Fans did not enjoy how YoungBoy was portrayed in his seemingly unapproved interview with Gillie and Wallo’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game.”

