Especially at a time when fans have access to what feels like infinite songs thanks to DSPs, the hottest collaborations in music surprisingly aren’t always hit singles or a fast-lived surprise guest feature. They’re often a cosmetics deal, limited clothing collection or any form of partnership with a fast-food company.

The Travis Scott Meal is often heralded as the holy grail of fast-food collaborations, and for good reason. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most artists and their fans spent much of their time working from home and practicing social distancing, which meant cooking from home or using Uber Eats. Unlike some previous team-ups, the Cactus Jack rapper dropped exclusive merch, which as of time of publication, is available on reseller platforms for the same price as some deadstock sneakers.

The collaboration formula, of course, has worked with competitors like Popeyes, KFC, Taco Bell and more. Below, check out the best 10 times rappers teamed up with fast-food chains.

1. Travis Scott and McDonald’s

Beyond his usual music hustle, Travis Scott has shown he’s one of the best rappers at selling anything, having teamed up with brands like Nike, PlayStation, Reese’s Puffs and more. In 2020, McDonald’s launched the Travis Scott Meal, available at its U.S. locations for a month. For $6, fans got a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, plus fries, BBQ sauce and a Sprite.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life. We are bringing together two iconic worlds,” the “Antidote” artist shared via a press release at the time.

2. Migos and Popeyes

Migos’ love for Popeyes runs deep, as any fan who’s heard Quavo rap, “Trap n**ga with the chickens like Popeyes” in 2017’s “Stir Fry” would know. So, it was only fitting for the trio to team up with the fast-food chain in 2019. The partnership introduced limited-edition combos named after each Migos member. Each meal packed a Popeyes punch, with options like chicken sandwiches, tenders, fries, mashed potatoes and biscuits. Apple pies were also a part of the Only Built For Infinity Links collaborators' combo.

3. Saweetie and McDonald’s

Saweetie has made headlines plenty of times for her wild food combos — some fans might argue a little too often — like topping ramen with Flaming Hot Cheetos crumbs or drizzling ranch dressing on spaghetti. In 2021, McDonald's tapped into the hype by launching the Saweetie Meal. It included a Big Mac, medium fries, Chicken McNuggets, a Sprite and Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce, which was served in special packaging.

4. Jack Harlow and KFC

In 2022, KFC joined forces with Jack Harlow to celebrate their shared Kentucky roots with a limited-edition Jack Harlow Meal. The finger-lickin' good combo included a Spicy KFC Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, mac and cheese, ranch and lemonade.

“When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal,” Harlow shared during the initial launch. While the collaboration was not nearly as big as some of the aforementioned collaborations, the “Lovin On Me” hitmaker enlisted Druski to narrate the commercial.

5. Doja Cat and Taco Bell

Doja Cat didn’t take Taco Bell’s decision to drop the Mexican Pizza lightly, and neither did the 171,000 people who signed a petition to bring it back. In 2022, Taco Bell officially brought the Scarlet rapper on board as a business partner to promote the returning item, which is comprised of mostly ground beef, melted cheese, refried beans and two fried flour tortillas. At that year's Coachella, she proudly announced to the crowd, “I brought back the Mexican Pizza, by the way!”

6. Offset, Cardi B and McDonald’s

McDonald’s Cardi B and Offset Meal served as a reminder of how great it is to have someone special to share your favorites with, albeit the pair has since split. Fittingly launched around Valentine’s Day, the company dropped its first-ever celebrity duo meal. It featured Cardi B’s go-to order of a Cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola and Offset’s choice of a Quarter Pounder with a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The offering also arrived with fries and an apple pie.

7. Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes

Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 collab with Popeyes was far from ordinary, much like her music. Not only did the Grammy Award-winning artist serve as a brand ambassador, but she also became a franchise owner. The company unveiled the Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, available as a standalone or on Popeyes’ tenders and chicken sandwiches, in addition to several merchandise offerings such as bikinis, tees and hoodies.

“Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur,” the Houston native announced at the time. “I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

8. Lil Yachty and McDonald’s

Lil Yachty tapped into some nostalgia by teaming up with McDonald’s Canada to remix their iconic “Menu Song,” which originally debuted in 1989. Remembering his days as a McDonald’s employee in Atlanta, he called it “a wild, full-circle moment.” While he unfortunately didn’t get the honor of having his own meal, the Lil Boat creator did appear in a 90-second commercial for the fast-food giant.

9. Pusha T and Arby's

In 2022, Pusha T took shots at McDonald’s with “Rib Roast,” a diss track released in partnership with Arby’s. The track promoted the latter brand’s Country Style Rib Sandwich, loaded with smoked pork ribs, crispy onions, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.

“They call me when it's time to do damage / When the quality ain't up to my standards / That McRib falls below average,” the Virginia native spat. “Arby's is the choice when you won't settle / McDonald's, what you selling, mystery meat?”

10. Lil Nas X and Taco Bell

Lil Nas X stepped in as Taco Bell’s chief impact officer in 2021. The partnership saw the "Old Town Road" artist promoting the company's breakfast menu comeback, launching a scholarship program and rolling out a special campaign for his debut album, MONTERO. It was also a full-circle moment, considering he worked at Taco Bell back in high school.

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans — including its people,” former CEO Mark King said in a statement.