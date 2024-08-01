Image Image Credit Cindy Ord/VF23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B and Offset Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B and Offset have split and reconciled more than once, but it looks like their relationship is well beyond repair following the “Bodak Yellow” rapper's divorce filing earlier in the year. On Tuesday (Oct. 22) night, she took to Twitter to vent about the father of her three children.

“Bro, I wish the worst on this man. I never hated somebody so much, and these b**ches be so thirsty to have him,” she wrote on the platform before urging someone to “please take this man off my hands. This garbage bag is [too] heavy!”

“He’s the father of your children. Stop,” someone told the Grammy-winning musician. In another now-deleted post, she replied, “Yeah, he is. That’s why I don’t wish him death, but I truly hate this dirty-a** narcissistic piece of s**t… And his family and his friends never check him. That’s why he [is] always going to be a piece of s**t of a person.”

Another social media user said, “You still love him,” to which Cardi responded, “No, I don’t. I [want] him to get hit by a f**kin’ truck. He really is just a dark cloud on anybody's life he enters.”

Elsewhere, a separate account speculated whether Offset called Child Protective Services (CPS) on his own children. However, the former reality star shut those rumors down: “That’s not what happened. That [has] nothing [to] do [with] him.”

At the time of reporting, Offset has not responded to his estranged wife’s comments. Cardi confirmed their divorce while revealing she was pregnant with their third child, a baby girl who they welcomed in September.

Also in September, he accused Cardi of cheating on him while she was expecting. The Invasion of Privacy rapper seemingly responded via Twitter with, “AND DID!” and later leaked alleged text messages between her and Offset.