Move over Aries, it’s Taurus season. Symbolized by a bull, the Earth sign is governed by Venus, the planet of beauty and harmony. It is known for its practicality, resilience and strong connection to the physical senses, which often translates into a love for tactile and enduring art forms such as rapping.

In terms of Hip Hop, Taurus artists like Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Rico Nasty and many more excel at combining substantive lyrical content with instrumentals that reflect their zodiac sign’s preference for quality and lasting impact. Peep our list of rappers who were born between April 20 and May 20 below.

1. Travis Scott

It’s no surprise that Scott, born on April 30, 1991, is a Taurus. His methodical build-up of each track in his repertoire mirrors the sign’s approach to life — careful and deliberate, yet impactful. Take songs like “SICKO MODE” or “MY EYES,” for example, which have an attention to detail that cements Scott’s music in listeners’ minds and ensures it stands the test of time, much like the steadfastness of Taurus itself.

2. Meek Mill

Born on May 6, 1987, Meek Mill is one of the most well-known rappers to come out of Philadelphia. Having released hits like “Dreams and Nightmares” and “Going Bad,” much of his music is deeply rooted in his life experiences in The City of Brotherly Love.

His albums, like Dreams and Nightmares, offer a solid reflection of Taurus’ traits: Perseverance in the face of adversity and a commitment to genuine storytelling. This foundation resonates with the bull sign’s sense of truth and persistence.

3. Lil Tjay

Most Hip Hop fans know Lil Tjay for his breakthrough hit “Brothers” and subsequent tracks like “F.N” and “Leaked.” The Bronx rapper — born on April 30, 2001 — released fan-favorite projects like True 2 Myself and Destined 2 Win, the latter of which housed his viral song “Calling My Phone.”

Outside of music, Lil Tjay notably got a second chance at life after surviving being shot seven times. He was involved in a robbery attempt gone wrong in New Jersey that ultimately left him in a coma for five days. Even in the face of adversity, the artist pushed through — an example of Taurus’ knack for seeking stability through challenges.

4. YNW Melly

Although he may not be active due to his incarceration, YNW Melly embodies the steadfast and sensual qualities typical of Taurus. Hits like “Murder on My Mind” and “Mixed Personalities” capture the zodiac sign’s trait of grounding deep, emotional expression in tangible, relatable experiences. His projects explore themes of loyalty, survival and conflict — all of which reflect his personal experiences and challenges. Born on May 1, 1999, YNW Melly boasts the Taurus quality of the pursuit of expressing one’s true self through art.

5. Rico Nasty

“Some people say I’m ugly and some people say I’m gorgeous / I know that I am stubborn ‘cause my sign is a Taurus,” Rico Nasty rapped on “Hockey.” The Washington, D.C. native — born on May 7, 1997— brings dynamic energy to her music, which is characteristic of the zodiac sign’s earthy resilience. Tracks like “Smack A B**ch” and “Poppin” include Rico Nasty’s signature combination of aggression with catchy, rhythmic hooks — a style that, by all appearances, influenced the likes of Doja Cat and Doechii.

6. Lizzo

Categorically, Lizzo can fit into any genre she desires. She’s delivered bars on songs like “Tempo” and the Cardi B-assisted “Rumors” while also singing her heart out on the fan-favorite track “Special.” Born on April 27, 1988, the musician harnesses the grounded, yet indulgent traits of her Taurus sign.

Whether through body positivity or music, she infuses everything with a sense of self-love and confidence that you rarely see these days. “I really love being a Taurus,” she told Vanity Fair in 2022. “I think I could get down with being a Pisces. I think I could get down with being a Libra, for sure.”

7. Baby Tate

Baby Tate, born on May 13, 1996, is a part of the new wave of women in Hip Hop. The artist’s breakthrough project, GIRLS, exemplifies her multifaceted approach to music and identity, especially with themes of empowerment, self-love and personal growth through a mix of rap and singing. Notably, her single “I Am” featuring Flo Milli captures her Taurus-driven determination with lyrics that assert her self-worth and resilience.

“I think I fit pretty much all of the Taurus traits,” Tate shared with Billboard. “I’m not stubborn in a way that I’m not open to new ideas, nor am I closed-minded, but if I have my mind and heart set on something and I know the way I want it to be done, it’s tough for someone to sway my mind.”

8. K CAMP

Born on April 27, 1990, K CAMP demonstrates Taurus’ hallmarks through a consistent and focused career in the music industry. With 2013’s “Cut Her Off,” he quickly established a reputation for crafting tracks that balance catchy hooks with straightforward storytelling. Fast forward to 2020, the Atlanta star’s album Kiss Five further emphasized his growth as an artist, presenting fans with a more nuanced exploration of relationships and personal ambition.

9. Coi Leray

After taking over TikTok with songs like “No More Parties,” “BIG PURR (Prrdd)” and more, Coi Leray has constantly reinvented herself. Born on May 11, 1997, the rapper’s rise to prominence highlights her knack for creating trends in music and fashion, aligning with the Earth sign’s love for sensual and engaging expressions. From attending fashion shows to her debut album, Trendsetter, the New Jersey-raised talent can’t be boxed in.

10. Monaleo

Monaleo often gets mistaken as a Leo due to her moniker, even though the “leo” part comes from her real name, Leondra Roshawn Gay. But, don’t get it twisted; she’s a Taurus born on April 24, 2001. The El Paso, TX native burst onto the music scene with her debut single, “Beating Down Yo Block,” in 2021, which quickly went viral and established her as a fresh voice in Hip Hop. She later released her first album, Where The Flowers Don’t Die, in 2023. The 11-track offering contained a lone feature from Flo Milli as well as standout cuts like “Wig Splitter” and “Miss Understood.”

11. Bb trickz

While the internet hilariously tried to call her the “Spanish Ice Spice,” Bb trickz is a star entirely in her own lane. Even funnier is that the two artists actually collaborated on the aptly titled “BB Belt (Remix).” Arguably the best way to get acquainted with the rapper is by starting with “Not a Pretty Girl,” “Tipz & Trickz” and her guest spot on Charli XCX’s “Club classics featuring bb trickz.” The Barcelona native celebrates her birthday every April 28.

12. Lefty Gunplay

Though most listeners may have gotten introduced to Lefty Gunplay through “tv off” from Kendrick Lamar’s surprise sixth album, GNX, he's actually been grinding for a while. Born on April 28, the California native already has bops like “CERTIFIED STEPPER” and “Blvd Babies” under his belt. And with his first post-Lamar cosign album, Can’t Get Right, Lefty Gunplay made it crystal clear he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

13. BabyChiefDoit

BabyChiefDoit first caught our attention with Sexyy Red’s “YN,” but don't mistake the Chicago rapper for just another drill artist. With early projects like ANIMALS ONLY and ZOO LIFE, the burgeoning star — born on May 4 — showed he can go bar-for-bar with pretty much anyone in his lane.

14. Shaboozey

He had 2024's longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, so by now, Shaboozey shouldn't be a mystery to anyone. The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker might dominate country charts, but don't get it twisted, he can rap too, as proven by projects like Lady Wrangler and Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die.

15. Aliyah’s Interlude

One of Aliyah’s Interlude’s first forays into music was the viral anthem "IT GIRL." But make no mistake, her success was no fluke. Since then, the style influencer-turned-artist, who was born on May 10, has delivered plenty more heat on tracks like “Fashion Icon,” “Moodboard” and Rhea Raj’s “Haute Couture.”