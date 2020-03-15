Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

History repeats itself, and this time around, Kendrick Lamar finished the mission he started back in 2013. That year, his game-changing verse on Big Sean’s “Control,” made it clear that he was never interested in finding friendships within the music industry. The Compton-raised MC reinforced that idea with every song he released this year. After shaking up the industry by declaring that there is no “Big Three” on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That,” Lamar solidified his path to the throne with his newest West Coast-inspired full-length effort, GNX.

The “euphoria” rapper has always been known for his meticulous nature when composing songs. With his pgLang collective, Lamar has shown fans that he brings the same passion and attention to detail to everything he does. His newest album especially showcases his artistic mind because he successfully found a way to blend the best elements of each of his projects while incorporating influences of the Latin street culture that he grew up around in California.

GNX starts with “wacced out murals,” a menacing track that cuts straight to the chase. Lamar leaves no room for confusion about where he stands when it comes to Drake, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and anyone else in the industry. While having one of his most successful years as a musician, the reclusive bar spitter makes it clear that he’s willing to crash out before he accepts an ounce of disrespect from anyone else. The introductory song boasts the confidence of someone who just won rap’s biggest beef ever while simultaneously reflecting the humbleness of someone who knows that his success is bigger than himself.

The album’s second track, “squabble up,” is a more anthemic bop and continues the same soundbite that was teased ahead of his “Not Like Us” visual. Like many tracks on Lamar's succinct project, the production breaks into a familiar sample that serves as an upbeat appetizer for the smooth full-course meal that is “luther.” The SZA-assisted song has become another instant classic between the two Top Dawg Entertainment affiliates. The “All The Stars” collaborators also reconnect to cinematically close the album with “gloria.” Much like Lamar’s critically acclaimed To Pimp A Butterfly, GNX broaches deep and melodramatic topics with tracks like “man at the garden” and his Tupac-influenced and sampled album standout, “reincarnated.”

Songs like “hey now,” “dodger blue,” “gnx,” “peekaboo” and the viral Mustard-produced smash “tv off” silenced critics who unfairly claimed the DAMN. artist didn’t do anything for the West Coast. Those upbeat, dance-ready tracks boast features from rising talents like AzChike, Wallie The Sensei, Dody6, Hitta J3, YoungThreat and more.

For long-time fans of the “Swimming Pools (Drank)” MC, “heart pt. 6” is the album’s climax. The reflective track already ranks high among his popular songs. Lamar impressively recounts his rise to prominence alongside familiar TDE names like ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, Punch and more, which seems fitting after his monumental year. With Kung Fu Kenny poised to perform at Roc Nation’s Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime performance in 2025, GNX feels like a much-needed pinch for fans and Lamar alike during this dream-like year.

While the chart-topping artist is usually applauded for his introspection and poignant lyrics, he opts for a more fun, expressive, less polished side of himself in GNX. Hip Hop’s biggest disruptor sounds free on his newest album, which boasts the conciseness of an EP but the depth of a full-length project. Lamar found the perfect way to top off his flawless victory. Let there be no mistake: GNX a warning to anyone else who threatens the Grammy Award-winning rap sensation’s crown.