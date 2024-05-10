Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Stringer via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray and DreamDoll

Historically, women in Hip Hop have faced serious pressure to hide or minimize motherhood to preserve their careers, thanks largely to old-school industry fears that having kids would lessen an artist’s appeal or distract them.

However, the last decade has been a huge cultural shift — especially as fans’ favorite MCs reach a stage in life in which starting families becomes a priority. Artists such as Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and City Girls’ Yung Miami have embraced motherhood and incorporated it into their online personas, public appearances and perhaps most fittingly, their music.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Rap-Up compiled a list of 13 women in Hip Hop who prove that you don’t have to sacrifice a career to be a mom. Check them out below.

1. Nicki Minaj

Minaj has been saying, “All these b**ches is my sons” for as long as fans can remember, but she gave birth for the first time on Sept. 30, 2020. The rapper welcomed a boy, nicknamed Papa Bear, alongside husband Kenneth Petty, whom the musician met in high school.

2. Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red may be known for provocative tracks like “SkeeYee” and “Pound Town,” but she’s also a mother. The St. Louis rapper welcomed her firstborn, a boy named Chuckie, in 2020. The “Get It Sexyy” artist gave birth to her second child in February 2024.

Red attempted to keep her second pregnancy a secret for as long as possible — even hiding it through her supporting role on Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour.” She explained the reasoning to Billboard: “I like to have a personal life. I’m already famous or whatever, so everything be out there. I be trying to have something to myself that I could keep.”

3. Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset have a large family. Their eldest daughter, Kulture Kiari, was born on July 10, 2018. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker broke the news via Instagram by sharing her nude maternity photos, just weeks after revealing she and the Migos rapper secretly tied the knot the year before.

Notably, Kulture arrived at a busy time in Cardi B’s life — she was still promoting her now RIAA-certified four-times platinum debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Three years later, the Bronx native revealed she was pregnant with her second kid, Wave, at the 2021 BET Awards. Then, in 2024, Cardi welcomed another baby girl with the Migos rapper.

4. Coi Leray

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd, who briefly reunited after five years apart, kicked off 2025 by announcing they were expecting a baby. Months later, the "Players" rapper revealed she was having a girl named Miyoco, which means “beautiful child” in Japanese.

5. DreamDoll

"I'm stepping into 2025 with so much excitement for this new chapter of becoming a mother," DreamDoll wrote while revealing her pregnancy, which, no surprise, also happened at the start of the year. Fittingly enough, she named her daughter Jream.

6. Rico Nasty

Having a child while in her senior year of high school, Rico Nasty balanced motherhood and having a career before her breakout hit, “Smack A B**ch.” She gave birth to her son, Cameron, at the age of 18. It’s worth mentioning the mother-son duo has done some pretty fun things to date, including starring in a campaign for the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty.

“If anything, having a child really shows you people do childish things. Not everybody is f**king perfect. People make mistakes,” Nasty told Billboard when reflecting on what motherhood has taught her. “People say mistakes. I remember the first time he ever cursed.”

7. Yung Miami

When she’s not dropping bars or taking over the podcast scene with “Caresha Please,” you’ll likely find Yung Miami cozied up with her two children. She shares her firstborn, Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., with her late ex, Jai Wiggins. The “CFWM” artist also has a daughter with Southside, named Summer Miami Luellen.

8. Flo Milli

Although Flo Milli initially brushed off pregnancy rumors by saying she was just "bloated," the "Never Lose Me" rapper officially welcomed a baby boy with fellow rapper G6Reddot in April 2025.

9. Monaleo

Monaleo shared the joyous news of her first child arriving in May 2023. Choosing an at-home birth, she spent two full days in labor, supported by her boyfriend and the baby's father, Stunna 4 Vegas. It’s also worth noting that the El Paso, Texas native released her debut album, Where The Flowers Don’t Die, just days after giving birth.

10. Kash Doll

In 2022, Kash Doll welcomed her first child, Kashton, and just two years, later she announced she was expecting again — a daughter named Klarity — with fellow Detroit rapper Tracy T. The “Ice Me Out” creator broke the news on her 32nd birthday: “I’m so grateful and blessed to [be] in the position I’m in. I wouldn’t trade my hand with no one!”

11. LightSkinKeisha

LightSkinKeisha and her longtime partner Coca Vango welcomed Amin in January 2024. It marked the "Ride Good" rapper's first and Vango's second. “We are incredibly obsessed with our son; he’s everything we prayed for,” LightSkinKeisha shared with PEOPLE at the time. “My pregnancy went smoothly, thanks to my husband’s support for an easy, stress-free experience. It went by quickly, and now he’s here, live and direct.”

12. Iggy Azalea

In 2020, Iggy Azalea quietly welcomed her first child, Onyx. She announced his arrival months after giving birth, via Instagram. The Australian rapper shares the boy with Playboi Carti, whom she met while touring overseas.

Although Azalea and Carti haven’t always been on the best terms, he described her as the “best mother in the world” during an interview with XXL. “She’s a great mom. I love her to death,” the “Meh” artist said.

13. Asian Doll

Last but definitely not least, Asian Doll announced in April 2025 that she was also joining the girl-mom club. She celebrated the news with the cutest Bugs Bunny-themed gender reveal party.