Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray and Trippie Redd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd might’ve seemed like an unlikely pairing at first. When they first met in 2019, the "Blick Blick" hitmaker was relatively under the radar, while the Ohio rapper was already a few years deep into fame, thanks to hits like “Love Scars” and “Romeo & Juliet.” Their initial romance didn't last long — just some months — but the two spun the block for a short-lived reunion in 2024.

Though their relationship has changed quite a lot, especially bringing a baby girl into the picture in 2025, the couple has delivered more than their share of viral moments. Below, we broke down the biggest, funniest and most talked-about milestones in Redd and Leray’s relationship. Read on for more.

1. Their McDonald’s Mukbang For XXL’s “All You Can Eat”

Mukbangs were pretty popular in the late 2010s, and in one of their most memorable XXL interviews, Redd and Leray opened up about how they met, their music and more while scarfing down McDonald’s. "This s**t was McTrash," the LIFE’S A TRIP rapper hilariously declared by the end of their feast. The funniest part, however, might've been watching Leray, a self-proclaimed Filet-O-Fish devotee, agree with Redd despite devouring what seemed like half the fast-food chain’s offerings.

2. Their First Music Collab After Confirming Their Relationship

Months after more or less confirming they were a thing, the two finally linked up musically. In August 2019, Redd and Leray dropped “Everything BoZ,” arguably one of the better tracks on the "Miss The Rage" hitmaker’s sophomore album. While we didn't quite get the full-on couple moment we probably deserved in an accompanying music video, at least their chemistry on the track comes through pretty clear.

3. Their Nardwuar Interview

Social media might've given her a hard time for it, but Leray’s lisp was actually really cute. When Nardwuar caught up with the couple in 2019, Redd called her the "greatest artist" — though he quickly corrected to "greatest female artist" — before letting the "Players" rapper return the favor. "He is just amazing. Mmm," she said while smiling ear-to-ear. At the time Leray hadn't quite taken off and Redd was still somewhat on the rise, which made the whole thing extra adorable.

4. Trippie Redd’s “Leray” Diss

As we all know, their first attempt at a relationship — and apparently their second too — didn't exactly last long. Just months after dropping the aforementioned "Everything BoZ," Redd turned around and seemingly dissed Leray on a track conveniently titled, well, "Leray." He opened, "It was love at first sight and misery after two months," which is honestly an insane thing to say out loud, but it gets worse. The artist continued, "Anyways, the best part of us was me. When you got with me, you were a genius. Now, without me, you have to live life as an idiot."

5. Coi Leray Name-Dropping Trippie Redd On “Isabel Marant”

You better believe the Epic Records signee got her get-back, though admittedly in a classier way. On 2023’s "Isabel Marant," she name-dropped Trippie Redd, and despite their messy history, she actually put him on a bit of a pedestal. "Tried to count me out, and now I'm big as Trippie Redd / Woo, I hope I don't crash," she unloaded on the Blue Moon track.

6. Their Reunion After Spending Five Years Apart

Image Image Credit Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray and Trippie Redd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

While we typically side-eye any couple who tries to spin the block five years later, we have to admit their reunion in 2024 was pretty adorable — at least for however long it lasted. A lot of people got introduced to the "No More Parties" rapper through Redd, so seeing her reconnect with her OG boo brought back some memories.

7. Announcing Their First Child Together

"I'm a rock star mommy. We [are] ready for 2025," Leray announced to the world. That’s right: The couple started the year by revealing they had a baby on the way, and we have to admit, it melted our hearts. In the now-deleted Instagram carousel, she shared pictures with Trippie Redd's arm wrapped around her then-tiny belly, plus a few other lovey-dovey photos of them.

8. Coi Leray Revealing She Was Cheated On

Things seemed to go downhill pretty quickly from there, with Leray hinting that Redd cheated on her just weeks after their big pregnancy announcement. "Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn't wish this pain on my worst enemy," she wrote on an Instagram Story. The “Excitement” artist never directly addressed her claims, but about a month later, he tweeted, "To every b**ch I ever did wrong, I'll do it again." Yes, their abrupt split broke the internet, but also a few hearts in the process.

9. Coi Leray Getting Into A Back-And-Forth With Ayleks

Emotions were probably running high — so honestly, we get it, girl — but another viral moment post-breakup came when Leray got into it with Redd’s ex, Ayleks. After the “Self Love” hitmaker announced she got cheated on, social media took to accusing the Brooklyn-born rapper of "ruining a happy home." Amid Ayleks liking and responding to comments on TikTok about ruining their relationship, Leray took matters into her own hands. “You [are] really a f**king loser. It’s so sad. You sell p**sy, so I wouldn’t even be surprised if [you’re] still around,” the Trendsetter creator wrote in a DM to the influencer, who later shared the screenshots.

10. Their Baby Shower Drama

About a week before Leray’s baby shower, the internet briefly lost it over rumors that Redd skipped out on the event. After catching backlash for the then-soon-to-be mom being spotted at a friend’s birthday party, he quickly set the record straight: “My baby ain’t have no baby shower yet.” However, it apparently didn't matter in the end. The rapper later revealed that not only had Leray barred him and his family from attending, but he also footed the bill. "She said hit the lawyer," Redd tweeted.