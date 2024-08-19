Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Chingy

Drake has some words for Chingy. On Monday (Aug. 19), the Canadian star took to his Instagram Stories to quote several lines from 2003’s “One Call Away.”

“The next day, I’m with the fellas at the cage playin’ ball / Here she comes with her friends, they posted up on the wall,” Chingy rapped in the second verse of the aforementioned track. “Now I’m showin’ out, tryna dunk, tryna dribble / Break fast through the middle just to see her smile and giggle.”

“Nah, Chingy, I felt this,” Drake captioned the lyrics. “Like, why do I play ball better when the tings aren’t watching? You really struck a chord with this one goated lyric.”

In a separate post, the “Hotline Bling” creator weighed in on the basketball skills referenced in the song: “We know you were a** at ball, but your ting showed up and you started doing too much.” He hilariously summed it up as “real [as f**k].”

In April, Chingy shared his thoughts on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef, which inevitably saw the pair dishing out several allegations and jabs. “Competition causes division,” the Jackpot artist said before nodding to the feud that led up to Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.’s untimely demise: “We all [have] seen that nothing good ever comes from these types of situations.

“It’s several other artists that [have] passed because of stuff like this. To me, grown men who are very successful, it’s time to cut it out,” Chingy continued. “I’ma be honest with you, coming from where I come from, when it’s rapping over beats, talking about people’s mamas, and this and that, when we see each other, it’s not going to be good.”

Notably, Drake dished out tracks like “Push Ups,” “Taylor Made Freestyle,” and “Family Matters,” whereas Lamar dropped “euphoria,” “meet the grahams,” and the chart-topping “Not Like Us,” to name a few.