310babii is a name you’re going to hear a lot more of. The Los Angeles native has already locked down a platinum plaque for "Soak City (Do It)" and a spot at Rolling Loud 2025, but this is just the beginning. From performing alongside Kendrick Lamar at “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” to dropping platinum records, 310babii has built a career that’s full of power moves. But it’s not just about the accolades — his hustle is all about consistency and making the right decisions at the right time.

In this exclusive interview, 310babii gets real about the highs and lows of his journey. He talks about the unforgettable moment when his song "Bad" helped James Brown chart again, how performing at SXSW in Texas was a full-circle moment, and the lessons he’s learned as a young artist navigating the game. Stay tuned, because 310babii is just getting started — and trust, you won’t want to miss what’s next.

You've been doing big things. How were you feeling about performing at Rolling Loud 2025?

Man, it’s a blessing. I'm happy to be here, and it's in my city. Man, it hit different.

So, you've had some major milestones — receiving a platinum plaque at your graduation, performing at “The Pop Out” with Lamar and more — you're doing your thing. What can we expect next from you?

I mean, really, it's going to be more record-breaking, consistency and smart moves — being strategic. I think a lot of people [who] look like me are blessed with this opportunity, and we don't do the right things with it. But I've allowed the people [who] make those mistakes to make those mistakes for me, learn, move on and do a lot better. That's how it's supposed to be.

Your song "Bad" gave James Brown another charting hit decades later. What was your reaction when you realized that happened?

Once the estate reached out, I was like, “Whoa,” because I never got to meet him. I didn't really listen to his music, but once they reached out, I had to do my research. I knew his name, but actually knowing who he was and studying him, and realizing that he was a real act… and every night, Brown had the same show. A lot of artists, they're just freelance. They do what they want, but back then, I know it was different. Even with Motown, it was different.



I love that you study the greats. That means you're going to be great very soon. What was your experience performing for REVOLT House at SXSW like?

SXSW was lit. I think just being in Texas, you know, where I'm from, is LA, right? And a lot of artists don't get to travel past LA. So, to be able to be in Texas, touch my southern fans, my southern family, it was lit. SXSW and REVOLT always show me love.

What's the biggest lesson you've learned from navigating this industry at such a young age?

I would say, just stay focused! [There are] so many distractions and so many great things that come with being an artist. But also remember that the perks are to be used at the right time. There's a place and time for everything. Yes, [there’s] that girl you can call, but call her at the right time. Not when you need to be working and you gotta turn in the album in 30 days.

Some tea! Stay focused! Word to 310babii. Congratulations on all your success. I can't wait to see what's to come for you in the future.