DDG is gearing up for a new album, and come Monday (March 24) night, fans will have the opportunity to watch him create the whole thing with his “7 Days 7 Nights: Hit-A-Thon” livestream.

Officially announced on Sunday (March 23), the YouTuber-turned-rapper dropped a 90-second trailer of him cooking up music in the studio with former collaborator Baby Rich. “Man, this album [is] due in like three days. I still can’t believe he agreed to that other s**t,” the Alabama rapper said.

“What y’all think of that one, chat?” DDG subsequently asked his viewers. For context, the “I’m Geekin” hitmaker will be letting his fans pick out the beats, decide which songs make the final cut and possibly even more. The announcement ended with one last reveal: “Cutting my dreads at 40,000 [subscribers].”

Kai Cenat’s Blueprint Might’ve Rubbed Off On DDG

Streaming marathons are becoming more common, partly thanks to Kai Cenat. The New York native previously shattered Twitch’s subscriber record with his 30-day “Mafiathon 2,” which featured guests like SZA, Lil Uzi Vert and even DDG, who brought baby Halo as a plus one.

“You got to spend your money to make money when it comes to streaming,” DDG said before noting that wasn’t the case during his early YouTube days. “I buy one camera, an SD card, a laptop, [and] I'm good to go,” he recalled. It’s hard to say if Cenat was the direct influence, but if anyone can flip that formula into a music rollout, it’s the Michigan native.

“The more you spend, the more lit you get,” the Maybe It's Me... creator emphasized moments later. “I’m in the six-figure range for this following week. Profit-wise, I don’t know. I might break even. I might make a little money. I might lose some money, but it’s not about that.” He added. “It’s about bringing in a new audience and letting people know I can do this s**t.”

How To Watch DDG’s “7 Days 7 Nights: Hit-A-Thon”

For anyone planning to tune in and see what kind of music DDG puts together — or which surprise guests show up — the livestream is expected to begin on his Twitch channel at 8 p.m. ET. The 24/7 broadcast will run through March 31, so there’s plenty of time to catch it live or scroll through the inevitable swarm of clips that surface online.