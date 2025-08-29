Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 42 Dugg at Lil Baby’s birthday bash concert and Drake at Lil Baby’s birthday bash concert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

42 Dugg took to social media to defend Drake, saying he helped “put on 400 rappers.”

His post adds to the ongoing conversation about loyalty and shifting alliances in Hip Hop.

The reaction highlights how Drake’s co-signs have shaped careers and sparked debate in the industry.

42 Dugg feels like everyone has “turned on” Drake. Thursday (Aug. 28), the “Maybach” rapper jumped on X to defend the Canadian superstar — maybe exaggerating things a bit in the process.

“Man, get the money. Eventually, they gon' tear you down. [It] could be something you did or didn’t do. Eventually, they get tired of your a**, no matter who you is,” Dugg wrote in one post. “That's why my advice is always: get enough money 'til you can leave this s**t alone for good.”

In another, he said, “I knew our a** was out when these [motherf**kers] turned on Drake. Drake put on 400 rappers [and] counting. If they can say f**k him, [a] street n**ga got zero chances.”

Dugg didn’t mention names, but it’s no secret that a number of artists have turned their backs on the “Elevate” hitmaker in recent years — especially since Kendrick Lamar’s guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and, even before that, long-running rivals like Kanye West and A$AP Rocky have all taken shots at him.

That being said, Dugg claiming Drake “put on 400 rappers” is clearly an exaggeration, as pointed out in the comments section. “It’s been like five to 10. Really, they had a good buzz already,” someone said. “He just amplified it some more for his personal gain.” Though partly true, Drake has been pivotal in the careers of Migos, BlocBoy JB, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and more.

Who knows — maybe Dugg is eyeing the Drake stimulus package, since the two have yet to collaborate. Back in May, the 4eva Us Neva Them rapper dropped his first solo single of the year, “WE NOT DONE.”

Drake, meanwhile, is in rollout mode for Iceman. He’s already teased the project with singles like “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One” featuring Central Cee.