Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Drake shared a past DM exchange with SSSniperWolf during Adin Ross’ livestream.

SSSniperWolf appeared to confirm the moment with an Instagram Story the next morning.

The livestream also included updates on Drake’s upcoming album, Iceman, and his recording process while on tour.

Drake is going all out when it comes to promoting his forthcoming album, Iceman. The Toronto rapper appeared on Adin Ross’ stream over the weekend to promote the project and ended up making tangential news about sliding into DMs as well.

On Saturday (Aug. 9), the 6 God — who is currently on tour in Europe — went live on Kick with Ross, xQc and PARTYNEXTDOOR. At one point, the conversation turned toward Drizzy’s new project. “I’ll stay up all night f**king recording for Iceman,” he shared. “They’re having a full-blown party outside. I can hear a thousand people and having a street festival all day. I’ll go out there. I’ll f**king run out there. I’ll turn up with them, do shots, come back — like, I just want a little, you know, I wanna feel it.”

Later, Drake nonchalantly mentioned sliding into the DMs of YouTuber Alia “SSSniperWolf” Shelesh. “I was gonna ask if it was you that made me DM SSSniperWolf that one time,” he asked Ross during the stream. While the streamer seemed unsure, Drake added, “She told me that she had a man and then I was like, well… can we fight to the death? And then … I think that was the end of the DM.”

The next morning, on Sunday (Aug. 10), SSSniperWolf confirmed part of the tale — though she didn't any names — with an Instagram Story. She wrote, “Good morning. Made headlines for leaving a rapper on read lol.”

Cold world.

So far, Drake has dropped two singles presumed to be in support of Iceman: “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One” with British rapper Central Cee.

The Grammy Award winner’s last solo album was 2023’s For All The Dogs. There is no release date for Iceman yet.