Earlier in the year, 4batz struck gold with “act ii: date @ 8.” The record garnered him co-signs from SZA, Timbaland, Ye and even Drake, who hopped on the remix in March. Though the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s lone hit didn’t quite match the breakout success of others’ — like Summer Walker’s “Girls Need Love” or BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive” — the Dallas native kept the momentum going with the release of his debut EP, u made me a st4r.

On Tuesday (Dec. 10), during a conversation with Billboard, 4batz reflected on meeting Drake and the career-defining moment that resulted in “act ii: date @ 8 - remix.” He explained, “Even to this day, I still can't grasp it. When I first met Drake, I’m like, ‘Yo, why nobody told me this n**ga [is] tall as hell?’ This n**ga is actually tall as s**t… He could’ve been a quarterback or something.”

Speaking of football, Rod Wave similarly compared the Canadian superstar to NFL legend Tom Brady due to his work ethic.

“I thank him for giving me the opportunity,” 4batz continued before noting their collaboration was “probably one of the craziest things in my life that ever happened to me.” Notably, Drake helped the breakthrough artist earn his first Top 10 entry on the Hot 100 chart.

Elsewhere, 4batz gave an update on his forthcoming project, Thank U, Jada, which is currently on the bill for early 2025. “I want people to know that I’m an honest person,” he shared. “I want to bring an evolution to music and start my own little thing.” So far, fans have gotten “hood grammy” and the Lil Baby-assisted “roll da dice” in anticipation of its full release.

As Rap-Up previously reported, the 21-year-old also wrapped up his “Thank U, Jada Tour” in August after sweeping through cities like Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles.