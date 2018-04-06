Image Image Credit Alberto Rodriguez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Capricorns, both past and present, have an undeniable chokehold on R&B. Sade and Aaliyah delivered classics like “Like a Tattoo” and “Are You That Somebody,” respectively, to the ’80s and ’90s while today’s rising stars, for better or worse, are steering the genre in a new direction.

With its season stretching from Dec. 22 to Jan. 19, Capricorns are known for traits like honesty, hard work, patience and self-discipline. From “Right My Wrongs” hitmaker Bryson Tiller to Disney-actress-turned-R&B-powerhouse Coco Jones, let’s take a look at these 5 singers born under the 10th zodiac sign.

1. Bryson Tiller

Tiller’s breakthrough single, “Don’t,” gave rise to one of the genre’s greatest singers to come out of the 2010s. Born on Jan. 2, 1993, the Louisville, Kentucky native clinched his highest-charting solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with the standout cut from T R A P S O U L, also home to hits like “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Exchange.” In the years that followed, fans have witnessed him transcend generational talent, from his Rihanna duet “Wild Thoughts” to LPs such as True to Self and A N N I V E R S A R Y.

2. FLO’s Jorja Douglas

The decline and inevitable resurgence of girl groups in R&B couldn’t have asked for a better reawakening than FLO. In 2022, the London-based trio captured fans’ hearts with their debut single, “Cardboard Box.” Alongside Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, Jorja Douglas — born on Jan. 2, 2002 — completes the group’s pop-infused sound. Following their debut EP, The Lead, FLO unveiled their much-awaited debut studio album, aptly titled Access All Areas, in 2024.

3. Coco Jones

When Jones sings, it’s as though she’s pulling decades of R&B history from deep within and breathing new life into the genre. Much like today’s biggest stars, the “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” songstress, born Jan. 4, 1998, got her start on Disney, including appearances on Let It Shine and more. 2022 pleasantly welcomed Jones’ reintroduction to the world with “ICU,” her first Grammy win, RIAA-certified platinum record, and arguably one of the strongest tracks on What I Didn’t Tell You. R&B, especially over the past decade, has gone in many directions, and Jones manages to embody the best elements of them all.

4. FKA twigs

FKA twigs celebrates her birthday on Jan. 16 of every year. Interestingly enough, the British singer’s 2022 effort, CAPRISONGS, was inspired by her zodiac sign.

The “Two Weeks” artist opened up in an interview with Variety about her affinity for astrology. “Whether you believe in astrology or not, in a moment of complete loss, hope and structure, people have tried to gain control through the zodiac,” she said. “It says something about human nature that we have looked outside of ourselves for answers after humans have clearly had no answers for the last several years.”

5. Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny has lived many lives, each more exciting than the previous. Having started out as a member of two short-lived groups, New Limit and Love Dollhouse, she later pivoted into acting — appearing in “Star” and, most recently, everyone’s favorite teen comedy-drama “Grown-ish.” However, Destiny hasn’t left music behind; with the “Star” cast, she graced longtime fans with “I Bring Me” and “Unlove You,” among others. However, her solo works have been equally exciting: 2020’s “The Same,” 2022’s “How Many” and “How Your Hands Feel,” which arrived in March 2024.