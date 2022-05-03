Image Image Credit Alexander Tamargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

On Thursday (Dec. 19), 50 Cent decided to poke fun at Kanye West after a bizarre video of the rapper surfaced online. The clip, which is taken from A&E’s “Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath,” showed the Chicago icon wearing a mask during a deposition and boldly proclaiming himself as the “richest Black person in the history of America.” “Due to my mental geniusness, in order to focus on this bulls**t, I need to be on a phone,” Ye added when asked by an attorney, Michael Popok, to stop using his mobile device while on the call.

According to HipHopDX, the footage stemmed from a legal battle involving a $20 million lawsuit. MyChannel, a Black-owned company, previously accused Ye of promising a $10 million investment and stealing technology for his Sunday Service performances.

Amused by the antics, 50 shared the video on his Instagram account. “Wait, this is the best s**t I have seen,” the G-Unit head honcho wrote. “[Laughing out loud at] the deposition. [What the f**k is] going on here! [Laughing my a** off].”

As Rap-Up previously reported, Ye was hit with another lawsuit back in November. According to documents shared by Rolling Stone, Jenifer An, a former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant, claimed that the G.O.O.D. Music frontman sexually assaulted her during a 2010 music video shoot in Manhattan.

The filing alleged that West placed one hand around the model’s neck before wrapping his other hand around her throat and choking her with both. He then reportedly forced his fingers into her mouth, “continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her” in a manner described as emulating forced oral sex. As the alleged assault occurred, Ye purportedly exclaimed, “This is art. This is f**king art. I am like Picasso.” Universal Music Group was also listed as a co-defendant in the case because they allegedly did not further investigate after An’s team reached out.